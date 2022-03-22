Late Courtney Jarrett Memorial Tournament (U-10, U-12 & U-15):

St Andrew’s playground, Kasaala – Luweero

Saturday, 23rd April 2022

There are a number of football academies that have duly expressed interest to participate and compete in the up-coming Courtney Jarrett memorial tournament in Luweero district.

For starters, the day-long gala will be held at St Andrew’s playground, Kasaala in Luweero district on Saturday, 23rd April 2022.

This tournament will be played by young teens in the age categories of U-10, U-12 and U-15.

So far, there has been an impressive turn up in registration with academies as Della Torre Africa, Bridge Youth Academy, Mentor Sports International, Wakatayi Football Academy, Rapha Soccer Academy, Aspire and others already registered officially.

Della Torre players in a prayer session (Credit: David Isabirye)

The championship is organized by the management of Della Torre Football Academy for the first edition of the late Courtney Jarrett memorial tournament.

Siraje Kabuye, the chief executive director of Della Torre Football Academy earlier elucidated the value of organizing this event in memory of the late Courtney Jarrett, father of Delle Torre, the founder of the Ugandan based chapter.

As we remember the life of Courtney Jarrett, one of our founders, a tournament in his honour has been organized. This will be held on Saturday, 23rd April 2022. For additional information, interested parties will call on 0755439230. Siraje Kabuye, the chief executive director of Della Torre Football Academy

Siraje Kabuye, Chief Executive Officer at Dolla Torre Football Academy is also the chairperson of Luweero Youth Football Associations (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other teams from Luweero, Kampala, Mpigi and Wakiso are expected to register in this tournament for the different under age teams (U-10, U-12 and U-15) where each of the teams will be assured free lunch.

The tournament is recognized by the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA).

Prizes:

There will also be a number of prizes to the outstanding performers in terms of trophies, balls and medals.

The Della Torre Family is very pertinent in the development of youth football in Luweero and Uganda at large.