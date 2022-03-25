2022 All Africa Junior Golf Championship:

26 th March – 1 st April

March – 1 April Cairo, Egypt

The Uganda national Junior team is positive prior to the 2022 All Africa Junior Golf Championship slated for 26th March to 1st April in Cairo city, Egypt.

The team of seven (four males and three females) was officially flagged off on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala city.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matsiko, UGU secretary Anthony Agaba, Robert Ejiku (team manager) and head coach Flavia Namakula graced the flag-off held at the 19th hole terraces.

After close to two years without any international engagements, we are pleased to have our junior National team participating in this tournament. It is a great opportunity for us to gain experience as we prepare them to join the ranks for the national senior team in the future. Under the guidance of Flavia Namakula, the new national team coach, the young boys and girls will give it their vest and we are certain to walk away with some silverware. Moses Matsiko, President Uganda Golf Union

L-R: Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga_Flavia Namakula_Moses Matisko and Robert Ejiku addressing the media in Kampala city (Credit: David Isabirye)

The boy’s team has all the four players from Mehta club in Lugazi with team captain Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga, 16.

The other three are Ibrahim Ssemakula, 15, Joseph Reagan Akena, 16 and 17-year old Emmanuel Adrabo.

L-R: Ibrahim Ssemakula, .Emmanuel Adrabo, Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga and Joseph Reagan Akena, (Credit: David Isabirye)

L-R: Winnie Musuya, Frista Birabwa and Vivian Wanok Achen on the girls’ national junior golf team (Credit: David Isabirye)

The three females on the girl’s team has Mehta Club’s Winnie Musuya, 13 as the Entebbe club duo of Vivian Wanok Achen, 15 and 16 year Frista Birabwa.

The players have been training for the past fort night on difference courses at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa, Entebbe club and Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala.

Team captain Nsubuga expressed readiness ahead of the championship whose mode of play will be stroke play.

We have trained well for the past two weeks in Entebbe, Kampala and Kigo. We expect to make it since the training progressed well. We thank the Uganda Golf Union for the support given to us. Godfrey Nsubuga, Uganda National Junior team captain

Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga_captain Uganda Junior Golf Team speaks (Credit: David Isabirye)

New coach Namakula, one of the two female professionals active in the game was grateful for the opportunity given to her by the Union to handle the national teams as she predicted great times ahead.

I thank the Uganda Golf Union for believing in me. The target is to do well. I do not want to put these young players under a lot of pressure. They are strong and capable as they believe in themselves. Flavia Namakula, Head coach Uganda Golf Team

Uganda national junior golf team with their head coach Flavia Namakula with the junior golfers on the national team (Credit: David Isabirye)

The tournament will have four rounds based on stroke play format.

The players will carry their own kits on the course with the best scores from three players counting for the boys as two best scores will count for the girls.

The team also received support from the Government of Uganda through the National Council of Sports (NCS).

A top three finish at the tournament will guarantee the teams a slot at the World Junior Championships in Japan.

Flavia Namakula speaks (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Uganda composition:

Boys:

Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga (Captain, Mehta Golf Club)

Emmanuel Adrabo (Mehta Golf Club)

Ibrahim Ssemakula (Mehta Golf Club)

Joseph Reagan Akena (Mehta Golf Club)

Girls:

Frista Birabwa (Entebbe Golf Club)

Vivian Wanok Achen (Entebbe Golf Club)

Winnie Musuya (Mehta Golf Club)

Officials:

Moses Matisko (President, Uganda Golf Club)

Flavia Namakula (Head coach)

Robert Ejiku (Team manager)

Anthony Agaba (Uganda Golf Union Secretary)