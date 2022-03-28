National Ludo Super League 2022:

Match Day One Results:

Kisansa Kireka 0-4 Buyende United

Buyende United Busega 3-1 Buloba A

Buloba A Kazo Hill 3-1 Bassajja Bayiiya

Bassajja Bayiiya Nakawa Market 3-1 Masaka Giants

Masaka Giants Nansana All Stars 1-3 Nansana Galaxy

Nansana Galaxy Ntinda United 2-2 Kings

The 2022 National Ludo Super League officially diced off on Sunday, 27th March at the New Victoria Club in Kireka, Kampala city.

There were a couple of contrasting results registered in the six games played.

Match day one action of the 2022 National Ludo League at New Victoria Club, Kireka

Defending champions Kisansa Kireka lost terribly to debutants Buyende United 4-0.

Buyende United was inspired by the two great players; Shamim Lugolobi Shamim and Francis Tamale from Entebbe Gerenge and Kwagala clubs respectively.

Busega won 3-1 over Buloba A, Kazo Hill won by the same margin over Bassajja Bayiiya and Nakawa Market beat Masaka Giants 3-1.

The long awaited derby between Nansana All Stars and Nansana Galaxy was won by the later 3-1.

Nansana Galaxy, the current African club champions were spurred by Emmanuel Mubiru, Beth Nagaddya and new signing Faridah Bulega.

Bulega was signed from Kwagala Ludo club.

There was only one draw between Ntinda United and Kings; ending 2-all in the stalemate.

Uganda Ludo Association president Hajji Hussein Kalule (in black coat) talks to some of the Ludo players

Upcoming Games:

Match day two will be played on 3rd April 2022 in Jinja city.

Masaka Giants take on Kazo Hill, Nansana Galaxy face Basajja Bayiiya.

Red hot Buyende United plays Nakawa Market, Kings will square up against Nansana All Stars, Buloba A will play Kisansa Kireka as Busega shall square up against Ntinda United.

Uganda is optimally utilizing the national league to prepare for the International Ludo Nations Championship (ILNC) that will be held in Nepal as well as the Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship (AL-NIC) in South Africa during the same year.

The national ludo league is organized by the Uganda Ludo Association (LUA)

Match Day Two Games (3rd April 2022) – Jinja city

Masaka Giants Vs Kazo Hill

Nansana Galaxy Vs Basajja Bayiiya

Buyende United Vs Nakawa Market

Kings Vs Nansana All Stars

Buloba A Vs Kisansa Kireka

Busega Vs Ntinda United