Uganda Cricket Association today unveiled Kansai Plascon as a partner for the men’s national team, Cricket Cranes.

The two-year deal is worth 240M, with 140M going to the association in cash and the rest to be delivered in kind to help with promoting the game of cricket.

The sponsorship is towards the activities for the Cricket Cranes for the two years of engagement.

What they said

We understand that the cost of looking after a national team is huge and for now we want to help the association in this area. This is only a start and we know that we are going to engage on many more activities. Our support will go beyond just the cash we give the association because we are going to work with the team management with development career paths for players and ensure that even their lives outside of cricket are looked after. Daniel Kayongo – Brand Manager, Kansai Plascon

Michael Nuwagaba speaking at the presser | Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

The goal for us is to professionalise how we manage our national teams and this is the start of something. Every journey starts with one step and this is a relationship that will stick. I can assure the team from Plascon that you have found a solid partner and we shall surely make you proud. Michael Nuwagaba – Chairman, Uganda Cricket Association

Santosh Gamte speaking at the press conference | Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

Kansai Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte said that the relationship was not just a one-off but something that is meant to colour the world of the Cricket Cranes on and off the pitch.

At Plason we celebrate colour in all aspects of our consumers’ lives and it’s not just a marketing mantra but something in our DNA. It’s the compass that guides everything we do, Colour is more than just paint it’s about adding value, joy, beauty to our everyday life. This sponsorship is a continuation of that committment. We appreciate the role of sports development in our lives, providing employment, international accolades and galvanising people from all walks of life. We wish the national team the very best going forward and they can go ahead knowing that they have the support of Plascon is guanranteed. Santosh Gumte – Managing Director, Kansai Plascon

In Focus: Cricket Cranes bowler Frank Nsubuga during the unveiling | Credit: Nicholas Bamulanzeki

The Cricket Cranes start their very busy schedule with a Tour to Namibia starting from 6th-13th April which is part of the build-up preparation for the Challenge League B tournament in June and the T20 World Cup qualifiers due in Zimbabwe in July after which they will travel to Jersey for the final round of the Challenger League B.