3rd Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Trials:
- Saturday, 3rd April 2022 – Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole
As the 3rd Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) athletics trials gets under way on Saturday 2nd April 2022, no single athlete has managed to hit the entry requirements for the highly prestigious World Championships on our home turf.
The World Athletics Championships in Oregon USA 15th to 24th July 2022, has the strongest qualification standards compared to the World Under 20 and Africa senior standards.
Although the athletes still have time to make the entry requirements it is always very good to qualify early and devote more time on preparations.
This time round Uganda Athletics Federation is permitting the acceptable assistance to help athletes qualify.
Such permitted assistance will include the use of pace setters and giving the athletes the lap and intermediary times in the middle and long distance races where there is more realistic chances for athletes to qualify.
As for the field events the qualification distance for Africa Senior Athletics championships will continue to be displayed to assist athletes to attempt to qualify.
So far only one athlete, Joseph Lalam of Police, has qualified for Africa senior in Javelin.
If Uganda Prisons’s Victoria Awidi with a personal best of 52m can rediscover her form, then she will also qualify.
The events lined up for the third trial are: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin and Discuss for men and women.
5,000m and 4 x 100m is for Women Only
3000m Steeple Chase, 10,000m, 4 x 400m and Triple Jump is for men only.
By closure of registration at midnight of Tuesday 29th March 2022, over 320 athletes from about 40 clubs and District Associations had registered to take part in the trial.
Teams that have presented athletes for the 3rd trials:
Clubs:
- Unity Athletics Club, TBAC, Lukungu Academy, Tela field, Kampala Kids Academy, Hared Jinja AC, Entebbe Athletics Club, UAFA, Sprinters Sports Academy, KCCA, Tuku Africa and Inzikuru Sports Academy
Universities:
- Makerere, Kyambogo, Ndejje, Kampala International University (KIU), Uganda Christian University (UCU), Kampala University (KU) and Makerere University Business School (MUBS)
Secondary Schools:
- Standard High, Old Kampala SS, Gombe SS, Nampunge C. H. Sc, Boston and Nalinya Lwantale
Forces:
- Police, Prisons, Airforce, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Peoples Defences Forces (UPDF)
District Associations:
- Bukwo, Tororo, Mukono, Wakiso, Nakawa, Mbarara Municipality, Arua, Kabarole, Buikwe and Masindi
The registered athletes include those who have just got back from Competitions abroad like:
Dismus Yeko and Knight Aciru from Portugal for the World University Cross country Championships where Yeko won Gold and Aciru was in 7th position.
Jacent Nyamuhunge from South Africa, Grand Prix Athletics meets.
Farid Wabutwa from Djibouti for the 5th Edition of Djibouti International Track Meet. These are likely to spice up the standards of performance.
So far the UAF trials have enabled 15 athletes to qualify for Africa Senior Athletics Championships and World U-20.
The provisional list of those who have hit the qualification standards so far stands as follows.
Africa Senior (Mauritus 8th – 12th June) and Commonwealth Games (Birmigham 28th July-6th August)
|Names
|Events
|T/d
|Trial
|1
|Nyamuhunge Jacent
|Police
|100m
|11.79
|1st
|Nyamuhunge Jacent
|Police
|200m
|24.07
|1st
|2
|Shida Leni
|Police
|400m
|53.22
|1st
|3
|Halima Nakaayi
|UWA
|400m
|53.50
|1st
|4
|Janat Chemusto
|Police
|1500m
|4:14.30
|1st
|Janat Chemusto
|Police
|5000m
|15:54.54
|2nd
|5
|Prisca Chesang
|Police
|1500m
|4:14.81
|1st
|Prisca Chesang
|Police
|5000m
|15:52.09
|2nd
|6
|Belinda Chemutai
|Prisons
|1500m
|4:18.20
|1st
|7
|Josephine Joyce Lalam
|Police
|Javelin
|52.55
|2nd
|8
|Tom Dradriga
|UWA
|800m
|1.46.58
|1st
|9
|Pius Adomi
|Police
|200m
|21.22
|2nd
|10
|Haron Adoli
|Prisons
|400m
|46.59
|2nd
|11
|Omalla Eugene
|400m
|46.04
|USA
|12
|Benson Okot
|100m
|10.38
|Nairobi
|Benson Okot
|200m
|21.06
|Nairobi
|13
|Tarsis Orogot
|200m
|21.07
|Nairobi
|14
|Ayikoru Scovia
|400m
|53.74
|USA
World U 20- Cali ,Colombia 1st – 6th August 2022
|Names
|Events
|T/d
|Trial
|1
|Hosea Kiprop
|Jocdef
|1500m
|3:48.34
|2nd
|2
|Peter Maru
|Arua
|1500m
|3:45.65
|2nd
|3
|Dan Kibet
|Jocdef
|5000m
|13:46.06
|1st
|Dan Kibet
|Jocdef
|3000m
|7:53.74
|Djibouti
|4
|Rotich Silas
|Police
|5000m
|13:46.56
|1st
|5
|Chesang Prisca
|Police
|5000m
|15:52.09
|2nd
|Chesang Prisca
|Police
|1500m
|4:18.81
|1st
|6
|Rwotomiya E Oyet
|Kingston
|400m
|47.40
|Kingston
|7
|Ndiwa Toroitich
|3000mSC
Entry Requirements for World Championships, Africa senior and W U20
|Women
|Women
|Women
|Event
|Men
|Men
|Men
|Africa
|WU-20
|WC
|WC
|WU-20
|Africa
|11.94
|11.90
|11.15
|100m
|10.05
|10.60
|10.44
|24.24
|24.40
|22.80
|200m
|20.24
|21.40
|21.24
|54.74
|55.20
|51.35
|400m
|44.90
|47.60
|46.64
|2:06.00
|2:09.00
|1.59.50
|800m
|1:45.20
|1:51.00
|1:47.30
|4:21.00
|4:29.00
|4.04.20
|1500m
|3.35.00
|3:48.50
|3:39.00
|9:32.00
|3000m
|8:15.00
|16:18.00
|16:40.00
|14.10.00
|5000m
|13.13.50
|14:15.00
|13:30.00
|35:20.00
|31.25.00
|10000m
|27.28.00
|28:38.00
|10:30.00
|10:36.00
|9.30.00
|3000m Sc
|8.22.00
|9:08.00
|8:36.00
|6.15m
|6.12m
|6.82
|L Jump
|8.22
|7.55m
|7.80m
|13.00m
|12.85m
|14.32
|T Jump
|17.14
|15.55m
|16.00m
|14.90m
|14.50m
|18.50
|Shot put
|21.10
|18.20m
|16.80m
|49.00m
|48.50m
|63.50
|Discus
|66.00
|56.50m
|53.50m
|49.00m
|50.00m
|64.00
|Javelin
|85.00
|69.00m
|69.00m