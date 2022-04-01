3rd Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Trials:

Saturday, 3rd April 2022 – Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

As the 3rd Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) athletics trials gets under way on Saturday 2nd April 2022, no single athlete has managed to hit the entry requirements for the highly prestigious World Championships on our home turf.

The World Athletics Championships in Oregon USA 15th to 24th July 2022, has the strongest qualification standards compared to the World Under 20 and Africa senior standards.

Although the athletes still have time to make the entry requirements it is always very good to qualify early and devote more time on preparations.

This time round Uganda Athletics Federation is permitting the acceptable assistance to help athletes qualify.

Such permitted assistance will include the use of pace setters and giving the athletes the lap and intermediary times in the middle and long distance races where there is more realistic chances for athletes to qualify.

As for the field events the qualification distance for Africa Senior Athletics championships will continue to be displayed to assist athletes to attempt to qualify.

So far only one athlete, Joseph Lalam of Police, has qualified for Africa senior in Javelin.

If Uganda Prisons’s Victoria Awidi with a personal best of 52m can rediscover her form, then she will also qualify.

The events lined up for the third trial are: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin and Discuss for men and women.

5,000m and 4 x 100m is for Women Only

3000m Steeple Chase, 10,000m, 4 x 400m and Triple Jump is for men only.

By closure of registration at midnight of Tuesday 29th March 2022, over 320 athletes from about 40 clubs and District Associations had registered to take part in the trial.

An athletics event at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Credit: John Batanudde

Teams that have presented athletes for the 3rd trials:

Clubs:

Unity Athletics Club, TBAC, Lukungu Academy, Tela field, Kampala Kids Academy, Hared Jinja AC, Entebbe Athletics Club, UAFA, Sprinters Sports Academy, KCCA, Tuku Africa and Inzikuru Sports Academy

Universities:

Makerere, Kyambogo, Ndejje, Kampala International University (KIU), Uganda Christian University (UCU), Kampala University (KU) and Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

Secondary Schools:

Standard High, Old Kampala SS, Gombe SS, Nampunge C. H. Sc, Boston and Nalinya Lwantale

Forces:

Police, Prisons, Airforce, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Peoples Defences Forces (UPDF)

District Associations:

Bukwo, Tororo, Mukono, Wakiso, Nakawa, Mbarara Municipality, Arua, Kabarole, Buikwe and Masindi

The registered athletes include those who have just got back from Competitions abroad like:

Dismus Yeko and Knight Aciru from Portugal for the World University Cross country Championships where Yeko won Gold and Aciru was in 7th position.

Jacent Nyamuhunge from South Africa, Grand Prix Athletics meets.

Farid Wabutwa from Djibouti for the 5th Edition of Djibouti International Track Meet. These are likely to spice up the standards of performance.

So far the UAF trials have enabled 15 athletes to qualify for Africa Senior Athletics Championships and World U-20.

The provisional list of those who have hit the qualification standards so far stands as follows.

Africa Senior (Mauritus 8th – 12th June) and Commonwealth Games (Birmigham 28th July-6th August)

Names Events T/d Trial 1 Nyamuhunge Jacent Police 100m 11.79 1st Nyamuhunge Jacent Police 200m 24.07 1st 2 Shida Leni Police 400m 53.22 1st 3 Halima Nakaayi UWA 400m 53.50 1st 4 Janat Chemusto Police 1500m 4:14.30 1st Janat Chemusto Police 5000m 15:54.54 2nd 5 Prisca Chesang Police 1500m 4:14.81 1st Prisca Chesang Police 5000m 15:52.09 2nd 6 Belinda Chemutai Prisons 1500m 4:18.20 1st 7 Josephine Joyce Lalam Police Javelin 52.55 2nd 8 Tom Dradriga UWA 800m 1.46.58 1st 9 Pius Adomi Police 200m 21.22 2nd 10 Haron Adoli Prisons 400m 46.59 2nd 11 Omalla Eugene 400m 46.04 USA 12 Benson Okot 100m 10.38 Nairobi Benson Okot 200m 21.06 Nairobi 13 Tarsis Orogot 200m 21.07 Nairobi 14 Ayikoru Scovia 400m 53.74 USA

World U 20- Cali ,Colombia 1st – 6th August 2022

Names Events T/d Trial 1 Hosea Kiprop Jocdef 1500m 3:48.34 2nd 2 Peter Maru Arua 1500m 3:45.65 2nd 3 Dan Kibet Jocdef 5000m 13:46.06 1st Dan Kibet Jocdef 3000m 7:53.74 Djibouti 4 Rotich Silas Police 5000m 13:46.56 1st 5 Chesang Prisca Police 5000m 15:52.09 2nd Chesang Prisca Police 1500m 4:18.81 1st 6 Rwotomiya E Oyet Kingston 400m 47.40 Kingston 7 Ndiwa Toroitich 3000mSC

Entry Requirements for World Championships, Africa senior and W U20