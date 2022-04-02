After two weeks of intense training, the final 25-man squad that will represent Uganda at the 2022 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy has been released.
The Barthes Trophy will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya from April 9-17, 2022.
Uganda enters the eight-nation tournament as the bottom seeded team and will face top-seed Kenya in the first round.
The tournament will be played in a knockout format with the winners proceeding to the main cup semifinals and the losers dropping to the placement matches.
Here is the full squad:
PROPS:
1. Alexander Byaruhanga
2. Joel Hosea Nkonte
3. Louis Oboi
4. Emma Kiyaga
5. Alvin Rukundo
HOOKERS:
6. Derrick Sebidandi
7. Emiemu Edward
8. Herbert Champara
LOCKS:
9. Winston Tumwebaze
10. Brian Wandera
11. Charles Ryan Mwadeghu
FLANKERS:
12. Jeremy B Thembo
13. Blaise Ochieng
14. Vani Joshua Adebua
15. Kevin Ampaire
HALFBACKS:
16. Michael Kalyango
17. Robert Sentongo
18. Daniel Malcolm Okello
CENTERS:
19. Hashim Kabogoza
20. Yasin Waswa
21. Emma Ochan
BACK THREE:
22. Steven Kalema
23. Edrine Lemeriga
24. Joseph Mwesigwa Kansiime
25. Opileni Hossana
MANAGEMENT
1. Dennis Etuket – Team Manager
2. Patrick Omoding – Assistant Team Manager
3. Lumu Richard – Head Coach
4. Martial Tchumkam – Forwards/Assistant coach
5. Noah Kayongo – Physiotherapist
6. Musa Rajab – Team Doctor
7. Jude Rwakayanga – S&C Coach