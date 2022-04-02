Credit: Uganda Rugby Union/TW

After two weeks of intense training, the final 25-man squad that will represent Uganda at the 2022 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy has been released.

The Barthes Trophy will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya from April 9-17, 2022.

Uganda enters the eight-nation tournament as the bottom seeded team and will face top-seed Kenya in the first round.

The tournament will be played in a knockout format with the winners proceeding to the main cup semifinals and the losers dropping to the placement matches.

Here is the full squad:

PROPS:
1. Alexander Byaruhanga
2. Joel Hosea Nkonte
3. Louis Oboi
4. Emma Kiyaga
5. Alvin Rukundo

HOOKERS:
6. Derrick Sebidandi
7. Emiemu Edward
8. Herbert Champara

LOCKS:
9. Winston Tumwebaze
10. Brian Wandera
11. Charles Ryan Mwadeghu

FLANKERS:
12. Jeremy B Thembo
13. Blaise Ochieng
14. Vani Joshua Adebua
15. Kevin Ampaire

HALFBACKS:
16. Michael Kalyango
17. Robert Sentongo
18. Daniel Malcolm Okello

CENTERS:
19. Hashim Kabogoza
20. Yasin Waswa
21. Emma Ochan

BACK THREE:
22. Steven Kalema
23. Edrine Lemeriga
24. Joseph Mwesigwa Kansiime
25. Opileni Hossana

MANAGEMENT
1. Dennis Etuket – Team Manager
2. Patrick Omoding – Assistant Team Manager
3. Lumu Richard – Head Coach
4. Martial Tchumkam – Forwards/Assistant coach
5. Noah Kayongo – Physiotherapist
6. Musa Rajab – Team Doctor
7. Jude Rwakayanga – S&C Coach

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

