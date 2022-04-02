After two weeks of intense training, the final 25-man squad that will represent Uganda at the 2022 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy has been released.

The Barthes Trophy will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya from April 9-17, 2022.

Uganda enters the eight-nation tournament as the bottom seeded team and will face top-seed Kenya in the first round.

The tournament will be played in a knockout format with the winners proceeding to the main cup semifinals and the losers dropping to the placement matches.

Here is the full squad:

PROPS:

1. Alexander Byaruhanga

2. Joel Hosea Nkonte

3. Louis Oboi

4. Emma Kiyaga

5. Alvin Rukundo

HOOKERS:

6. Derrick Sebidandi

7. Emiemu Edward

8. Herbert Champara

LOCKS:

9. Winston Tumwebaze

10. Brian Wandera

11. Charles Ryan Mwadeghu

FLANKERS:

12. Jeremy B Thembo

13. Blaise Ochieng

14. Vani Joshua Adebua

15. Kevin Ampaire

HALFBACKS:

16. Michael Kalyango

17. Robert Sentongo

18. Daniel Malcolm Okello

CENTERS:

19. Hashim Kabogoza

20. Yasin Waswa

21. Emma Ochan

BACK THREE:

22. Steven Kalema

23. Edrine Lemeriga

24. Joseph Mwesigwa Kansiime

25. Opileni Hossana

MANAGEMENT

1. Dennis Etuket – Team Manager

2. Patrick Omoding – Assistant Team Manager

3. Lumu Richard – Head Coach

4. Martial Tchumkam – Forwards/Assistant coach

5. Noah Kayongo – Physiotherapist

6. Musa Rajab – Team Doctor

7. Jude Rwakayanga – S&C Coach