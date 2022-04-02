Barcelona Half Marathon 2022:

Sunday, 3rd April – Barcelona city, Spain

Uganda’s on-form half marathon king Ali Chebures is set to take part in the 2022 Barcelona Half Marathon in Spain.

This run will happen on Sunday, 3rd April 2022 where hundreds of athletes across the world have registered.

Fresh from clinching the 2022 Source of the Nile Half Marathon event in Uganda, Chebures has switched focus to the famed Barcelona run on his European debut.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) runner clocked 1:02:00 to beat the rest of the field to the gold medal in the 2022 Source of the Nile Half Marathon held in the tourism city of Jinja, Eastern Uganda.

He had also won the 2022 season opener in Tororo (10 KM).

Chebures is coached by Quito Oding and contracted with Spanish giants Xiruca Sports Agency under the manager, Monica Pont Chafer who is positive coming to the race.

The Barcelona Half Marathon is a fast race. There is a good opportunity to perform. It is a course with a lot of history and pedigree but I am confident he will make it on Sunday. Monica Pont Chafer, manager of Ugandan athlete Ali Chebures

For starters, the Barcelona Half Marathon is a popular annual BCN half marathon.

This is one of Barcelona’s most popular international running events and an important European half-marathon.

The runner’s cloakroom is usually at the Estació del Nord near Metro station Arc de Triomf metro red L1.

The Barcelona Half Marathon, also known as the eDreams Mitja Marató Barcelona, was certified as the best Half Marathon 2020 in Spain by the IAAF.

Barcelona Half Marathon Route

Route:

The runners cover a total distance of 21,0975 km, taking them from the Arc de Triomf, by the old town to the Plaça Catalunya.

From there it goes down the famous Ramblas and along Avenida del Paral·lel.

Then it goes through the modernist Eixample district back to the Arc de Triomf, Parc de la Ciutadella further along the eastern part of Eixample to the Torre Agbar, one of the most striking buildings in Barcelona.

The route also takes the runners along the Diagonal then goes to the Fòrum and along the beach again at the Parc de la Ciutadella to Arc de Triomf, which is the finishing line.

With this route, a very interesting and varied street circuit is marked out.

Meanwhile, another Ugandan athlete Mercycline Chelangat will be taking part in the Poznan Half marathon in Poland on the same day.