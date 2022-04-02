Uganda National Ludo Super League 2022:

Sunday, 3 rd April

April At Main Street Primary School, Jinja city

Match Day Two Games:

Masaka Giants Vs Kazo Hill

Nansana Galaxy Vs Basajja Bayiiya

Buyende United Vs Nakawa Market

Kings Vs Nansana All Stars

Buloba A Vs Kisansa Kireka

Busega Vs Ntinda United

The 2022 Uganda National Ludo League match day two will be played on Sunday, 3rd April 2022 at Main Street primary school in Jinja city.

This follows a successful match day one held the previous weekend at New Victoria Hotel in Kireka, Kampala.

Masaka Giants take on Kazo Hill, Nansana Galaxy face Basajja Bayiiya in some of the six games on the menu.

Red hot debutants Buyende United, who hammered Kisansa Kireka 4-0 on match day one play Nakawa Market.

Kings will square up against Nansana All Stars, Buloba A will play the defending champions Kisansa Kireka.

Meanwhile, Busega shall square up against Ntinda United in the other contest.

Meanwhile, a number of clubs managed to beat the 30th March 2022 transfer deadline to capture a several players.

Rajab Ssentongo was captured by Basajja Bayiiya from Homeiz on a free transfer.

Another Homiez player, Joseph Ssemuwemba was signed by Masaka Giants.

Tom Kasozi left Kamwokoya Corner for Kings, Kings also signed free agent Joseph Kyambadde and Nasana Galaxy obtained Arthur Mutebi.

Referee (holding a paper) with the Uganda Ludo Association president Hussein Kalule (in coat) during a game

Uganda is optimally utilizing the national league to prepare for the International Ludo Nations Championship (ILNC) that will be held in Nepal as well as the Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship (AL-NIC) in South Africa during the same year.

The national ludo league is organized by the Uganda Ludo Association (LUA).