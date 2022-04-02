Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games, Gulu 2022 (Mid April)

The 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Games will be held in the Northern Uganda city of Gulu in mid-April.

These games return after a two-year hiatus after the Coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the entire world between 2020 and 2021.

Rugby is among the games will be played at these girls.

There are eight (8) girls’ schools that made the grade to play at the national games.

In central region, the three successful schools are; Entebbe Parents Secondary School, Kitala Secondary School and Entebbe Airforce Secondary School.

Eastern:

From the Eastern region, Oxford High School and Nkoma High School from Mbale made the grade.

Northern:

St Catherine Secondary School is the only school from Northern region.

West Nile:

The two qualified schools from the West Nile region are; Nile High School, Arua and St Mary’s Ediofe Secondary School, Arua.

Besides rugby (boys and girls), the USSSA games in Gulu will also have badminton (boys and girls), table tennis (boys and girls), girl’s football, hockey (boys and girls) and lawn tennis (boys and girls).

Boys’ football will be held in the West Nile city of Arua.

Such games are a basis of planning for the future of sports in the country where a pool of talented players are sought, identified and nurtured into prospective players for clubs and the respective national teams.

The Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) is the main organizer of these games alongside the respective national sports federations and associations.

Rugby Girls (Qualified schools)

Central Region:

Entebbe Parents Secondary School

Kitala Secondary School

Entebbe Airforce Secondary School

Eastern Region:

Oxford High School

Nkoma High School

Northern Region:

St Catherine Secondary School

West Nile Region: