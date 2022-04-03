Fortebet Real Stars Awards (March 2022)

Pool: Ibrahim Kayanja, Lukia Naiga, Rashida Mutesi

Ibrahim Kayanja, Lukia Naiga, Rashida Mutesi Volleyball: George Aporu (Nemostars), Jonathan Tumukunde (Nemostars), Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites)

George Aporu (Nemostars), Jonathan Tumukunde (Nemostars), Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites) Football: Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United), Mansoor Agu Safi (Onduparaka), Patrick Mbowa (URA)

Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United), Mansoor Agu Safi (Onduparaka), Patrick Mbowa (URA) Motorsport: Arthur Blick & Alistair Blick, Hassan Alwi & Joseph Kamya, Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi

Arthur Blick & Alistair Blick, Hassan Alwi & Joseph Kamya, Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi Rugby: Aaron Ofoyroth (Heathens), Alex Atulinda (Pirates), Nobert Okenyi (Heathens)

The Fortebet Real Stars Awards for the month of March 2022 will be handed over to the respective winners on Tuesday, 5th April at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala city.

Nominees:

Several nominees have made list from five disciplines of rugby, pool, volleyball, football and motorsport.

Ibrahim Kayanja, Lukia Naiga and Rashida Mutesi, all national team pool players on the Pool Cranes are the nominees in the sport of pool table.

The members of the Uganda Pool national teams (men and ladies)

Volleyball:

After impressive displays in the regular season of the league, volleyballers; George Aporu (Nemostars), Jonathan Tumukunde (Nemostars) and Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites) are vying for the top award in the volleyball sport.

George Aporu Credit: CAVB Press

Football:

Three footballers plying in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League are on the nomination list.

These are left footed holding midfielder Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United), Mansoor Agu Safi (Onduparaka) and URA defender Paul Patrick Mbowa.

Paul Patrick Mbowa

Motorsport:

The trio of rally crews; Arthur Blick & Alistair Blick, Hassan Alwi & Joseph Kamya, Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi are up for competition for the top honours in motorsport.

Paul Musaazi and Ponsiano Lwakataka (Team Mafu Mafu) after the Kaliro Rally Victory

Alistair Blick and Arthur Blick after the Kaliro Rally Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Hassan Alwi and Joseph Kamya

Rugby:

Two Heathens players Aaron Ofoyroth and Nobert Okenyi are on the nomination list alongside Pirates’ Alex Atulinda.

Alex Aturinda

Heathens is on the verge of winning an unprecedented 16th national league title.

These awards are organized by the Real Stars Sports Agency; with the title sponsors headlined by Fortebet.

Other partners include Canaan Soda and Jude Colour Solutions.