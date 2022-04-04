Match Day two of the 2022 National Ludo Super League was played on Sunday 3rd March, 2022 at the Main Street in Jinja city hosted by debutants Buyende United.

Table leaders and the current African champions Nansana Galaxy, Buloba A, Kings and Busega registered victories on the day.

Nansana Galaxy overcame Basajja Bayiiya 3-1. With the same score; Kings beat Nansana All Stars and Busega smiled past Ntinda United.

Once again, the defending champion Kisansa Kireka has found difficulties to secure any point after being defeated by Buloba A 4-0 on match day one.

With reference to the history of the super league it is the first time for the defending champion to be won in two (2) consecutive matches at the start.

Two games ended in stalemates; Buyende United and Nakawa Market played to a 2-all draw. Also, Masaka Giants shared the spoils with Kazo Hill 2-2.

Results on match day two.

TEAM SCORE TEAM Masaka Giants 2-2 Kazo hill Buloba A 4-0 Kisansa Kireka Nansana Galaxy 3-1 Basajja Bayiiya Buyende United 2-2 Nakawa market Kings 3-1 Nansana All stars Busega 3-1 Ntinda United

The next third (3rd) match is to be conducted on Sunday 10th April, 2022 following the fixture given below: