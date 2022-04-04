2022 Poznan Half Marathon:

Winner (Ladies): Mercycline Chelangat (Uganda) – 1:09:24

2nd: Lydia Simiyu (Kenya) – 1:10:20

3rd: Addisalem Tegegn (Ethiopia) – 1:10:21

4th: Lillian Lelei (Kenya) – 1:11:05

5th: Izabela Paszkiewicz (Poland) – 1:11:18

Men:

Winner: Abate Sikiyas (Ethiopia) – 1:00:49

2nd: Tafere Adisu (Kenya) – 1:01:15

3rd: Chesir Shadrack (Kenya) – 1:01:27

4th: Hiskel Ghebru (Eritrea) – 1:02:19

5th: Lema Abera (Ethiopia) – 1:02:21

Uganda’s female long distance runner Mercycline Chelangat won the 2022 Poznan Half marathon in Poland on Sunday, 3rd April.

The 24-year-old Olympian, also a bronze medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast city crossed the finishing line with a time of 1:09:24.

She was way off the national record set by Juliet Chekwel (1:08.44) run on 17th October 2020 in Gdynia in Poland during the World Half Marathon event.

Mercylicne Chelengant Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

This was Chelengat’s maiden half marathon road run coming off a stiff challenge from Kenya’s Simiyu Lydia (1:10:20) and Ethiopian Addisalem Tegegn (1:10:21).

Kenyan Lillian Lelei Lilian was 4th with 1:11:05 and Polish lady Izabela Paszkiewicz came 5th (1:11:18).

Chelengat’s victory came just a week after her wedding day.

In the men’s category, Ethiopian Abate Sikiyas won the race with a time of 1:00:49 ahead of Kenya’s Tafere Adisu (1:01:15) and another Kenyan Chesir Shadrack (1:01:27).

Eritrean Hiskel Ghebru (1:02:19) was fourth and another Ethiopian in the top five, Lema Abera (1:02:21) completed the dominance for the horn of Africa countries in the event.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Ali Chebures recorded personal best time as he finished seventh at the 2022 Edreams Mitja Marató Barcelona half marathon in Spain.

Chebures clocked 1:00:53, his personal best time of the season in a race won by Ethiopia’s Haftu Teklu (59:06).

Another Ethiopian Chala Regasa (59:10) and Kenya’s Elvis Cheboi (59:15) were second and third respectively.