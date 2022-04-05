Record winners Al Ahly will face North African Moroccan rivals Raja Casablanca in the quarter finals of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League.

This follows a draw held on Tuesday at the Caf Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Denis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa have avoided the North Africans at this stage and will take on Petro de Luanda of Angola at this stage.

In other ties, ES Setif of Algeria will battle with Tunisia’s Esperance for a place in the last four while CR Belouizdad (Algeria) will lock horns with Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

The FULL draw

Petro de Luanda (Angola) vs Sundowns (RSA)

Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Wydad (Morocco)

ES Setif (Algeria) vs Esperance (Tunisia)