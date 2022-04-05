Fortebet Real Stars Awards (Best of March 2022)

Athletics: Halima Nakaayi

Halima Nakaayi Volleyball: Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites)

Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites) Football: Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United)

Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United) Pool: Lukia Naiga

Lukia Naiga Motorsport: Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi

Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi Rugby: Nobert Okenyi (Heathens)

Uganda’s middle distance runner Halima Nakaayi was named as the best athlete for the month of March during the crowning ceremony at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Nakaayi was crowned with the accolade after her bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia.

She clocked a time of 2:00.66, behind Wilson (1:59.09) and Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu (2:00.54), who overtook Nakaayi just before the finish line.

Halima Nakaayi happily shows off the bronze medal won during the 2022 World Indoor championships (Serbia) and the March Real Stars Accolade [Credit: David Isabirye]

Nakaayi revealed that the award and bronze medal at the World Indoor Championship, the first for any Ugandan female in the 800m race motivates her coming to the 2022 World Championships in Oregon.

“I feel motivated that I have been recognized by the Real Stars Sports Agency as the best athlete in the month of March. I am excited and will keep composed coming to the 2022 World Championships. I thank all the sponsors and the media for such recognition” she disclosed.

Nakaayi won the athletics award ahead of Andrew Kwemoi and Joshua Cheptegei.

Other winners:

Volleyball:

Ndejje Elites’ female volleyball player Maureen Mwamula beat the Nemostars’ duo of George Aporu and Jonathan Tumukunde to the award.

“I am humbled for the accolade received. This is my second since 2013 and will surely motivate me heading to this year’s play-offs” Mwamula revealed.

Football:

Busoga United’s Elvis Ngonde won the football gong ahead of Onduparaka creative midfielder Mansoor Agu Safi and URA defender Paul Patrick Mbowa.

Ntinda Giants’ Lukia Naiga beat biological sister and teammate Rashida Mutesi as well as Ibrahim Kayanja.

Motorsport:

Fresh from clinching the Kaliro rally, the rally crew of Ponsiano Lwakataka and Paul Musaazi won the motorsport award.

Driver Lwakataka and navigator Musaazi were the best ahead of ahead of Arthur Blick & Alistair Blick and Hassan Alwi & Joseph Kamya.

Rugby:

Heathens’ player Nobert Okenyi won the rugby accolade ahead of teammate Aaron Ofoyroth and Pirates’ Alex Atulinda.

The awards are organized on a monthly basis by Real Stars Sports Agency since 2018.

Fortebet headlines the sponsors who also include; Canaan Soda and Jude Colour Solutions.