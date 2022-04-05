Fortebet Real Stars Awards (Best of March 2022)

Volleyball: Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites)

Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites) Football: Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United)

Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United) Pool: Lukia Naiga

Lukia Naiga Motorsport: Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi

Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi Rugby: Nobert Okenyi (Heathens)

Nobert Okenyi (Heathens) Athletics: Halima Nakaayi

Female volleyball player Maureen Mwamula has been crowned as the best for the month of March 2022.

This was during the crowning event for the Fortebet Real Stars monthly awards at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The Ndejje Elites volleyballer beat the Nemostars’ duo of George Aporu and Jonathan Tumukunde.

She openly expressed her delight upon winning the accolade, one that motivates her going to the final bend of the national volleyball play-offs.

“I am humbled for the accolade received. This is my second since 2013 and will surely motivate me heading to this year’s play-offs” Mwamula revealed.

Maureen Mwamula recieves the award from Fortebet Ambassador Alex Muhangi at Route 256 Restaurant in Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other winners:

Busoga United’s Elvis Ngonde won the football gong ahead of Onduparaka creative midfielder Mansoor Agu Safi and URA defender Paul Patrick Mbowa.

Ntinda Giants’ Lukia Naiga beat biological sister and teammate Rashida Mutesi as well as Ibrahim Kayanja.

Motorsport:

The rally crew of Ponsiano Lwakataka and Paul Musaazi won the motorsport award ahead of Arthur Blick & Alistair Blick and Hassan Alwi & Joseph Kamya.

Lwakataka and navigator Musaazi powered to the 2022 Kaliro rally victory.

Rugby:

Heathens’ player Nobert Okenyi won the rugby accolade ahead of teammate Aaron Ofoyroth and Pirates’ Alex Atulinda.

Athletics:

Halima Nakaayi was the best in athletics after winning a bronze medal in the 800m event during the 2022 World indoor championship held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Nakaayi beat Joshua Chepetegi and Andrew Kwemoi.

These awards are organized by the Real Stars Sports Agency; with the title sponsors headlined by Fortebet.

Other partners include Canaan Soda and Jude Colour Solutions.