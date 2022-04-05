Fortebet Real Stars Awards (Best of March 2022)

Motorsport: Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi

Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi Athletics: Halima Nakaayi

Halima Nakaayi Volleyball: Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites)

Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites) Football: Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United)

Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United) Pool: Lukia Naiga

Lukia Naiga Rugby: Nobert Okenyi (Heathens)

The Rally crew of Ponsiano Lwakataka and Paul Musaazi, hitherto tagged as “Mafu-Mafu” is on colour.

After winning the season opener on the Federation of Motorsport Uganda (FMU) in Mbarara, Lwakataka and Musaazi powered to victory during the March Kaliro Rally.

For the two achievements, the crew were rewarded by the Real Stars Sports Agency for the month of January and March.

Paul Musaazi and Ponsiano Lwakataka show off their accloade (Credit: David Isabirye)

As he picked up his award for the month of March, Lwakataka has vowed to keep winning, as he set his eyes onto the upcoming Perl of Africa Rally.

“I am humbled to win this award again. I thank my navigator, the fans, sponsors and the awards organizers. We are motivated to remain winning given the fact that there is an upcoming Pearl of Africa Rally. This is a rally that I have ever won and I will use the previous experience to perform well” Ponsiano Lwakataka, flanked by navigator Musaazi stated.

On the same day, five other sports personalities were also rewarded.

L-R: Alex Muhangi, Paul Musaazi, Ponsiano Lwakataka and Isaac Mukasa (Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency) at Route 256 Restaurant (Credit: David Isabirye)

Athletics:

Middle distance runner Halima Nakaayi was crowned with the accolade after her bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia.

She clocked a time of 2:00.66, behind Wilson (1:59.09) and Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu (2:00.54), who overtook Nakaayi just before the finish line.

“I feel motivated that I have been recognized by the Real Stars Sports Agency as the best athlete in the month of March. I am excited and will keep composed coming to the 2022 World Championships. I thank all the sponsors and the media for such recognition” she disclosed.

Nakaayi won the athletics award ahead of Andrew Kwemoi and Joshua Cheptegei.

Volleyball:

Ndejje Elites’ female volleyball player Maureen Mwamula beat the Nemostars’ duo of George Aporu and Jonathan Tumukunde to the award.

“I am humbled for the accolade received. This is my second since 2013 and will surely motivate me heading to this year’s play-offs” Mwamula revealed.

Football:

Busoga United’s Elvis Ngonde won the football gong ahead of Onduparaka creative midfielder Mansoor Agu Safi and URA defender Paul Patrick Mbowa.

Ntinda Giants’ Lukia Naiga beat biological sister and teammate Rashida Mutesi as well as Ibrahim Kayanja.

Motorsport:

Fresh from clinching the Kaliro rally, the rally crew of Ponsiano Lwakataka and Paul Musaazi won the motorsport award.

Driver Lwakataka and navigator Musaazi were the best ahead of ahead of Arthur Blick & Alistair Blick and Hassan Alwi & Joseph Kamya.

Rugby:

Heathens’ player Nobert Okenyi won the rugby accolade ahead of teammate Aaron Ofoyroth and Pirates’ Alex Atulinda.

The awards are organized on a monthly basis by Real Stars Sports Agency since 2018.

Fortebet headlines the sponsors who also include; Canaan Soda and Jude Colour Solutions.