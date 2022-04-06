

After winning the home round of the African Rally Championship in Kenya, Karan Patel is turning the guns to future ARC events.

Patel and Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta R5 took charge of the Equator Rally Kenya clinching victory, scoring their first ARC points of the season.

The 30-year-old now has set his target on the African title.

“We shall be doing both the national rally championship and African rally championship titles. I will attempt the next regional events,” he said.

Next in line for the Kenyan crew is the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, the third round of ARC scheduled for May 6-8, 2022.

“It will be our first experience of Pearl Rally. Let us cross the border first and see what happens,” he added.

Patel is currently second on the ARC leaderboard with 30 points; 24points behind Zambia’s Leroy Gomes.

Last year, the Kenyan crew had a feel of the ARC after participating in two events; Tanzania and Rwanda rallies were he finished second in both events.

Karan and Zambia’s Leroy are the only confirmed foreign crews so far confirmed for the Pearl Rally.