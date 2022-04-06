Legendary photo journalist Mpalanyi Ssentongo, the recipient of The Andrew Luwandagga Lifetime in Service USPA (Uganda Sports Press Association) Award had a magnificent trip to Mombasa.

Mpalanyi travelled along with his partner aboard Uganda Airlines for a two-nights’ stay at the luxurious Pride Inn Flamingo Beach Resort and Spa in Mombasa, Kenya early this month.

“It was indeed a wonderful time for me. I am very grateful to all that made this happen. This is something I can never forget in my life,” Mpalanyi remarked upon his return home.

Mpalanyo Ssentongo with wife

Mpalanyi Ssentongo (right)

The Senior New Vision Photojournalist was recognized last December for his passion, excellence and enormous contribution to the field of sport journalism.

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) would like to extend its sincere appreciation towards Uganda Airlines and Pride Inn Flamingo – Kenya as partners for the USPA Media Excellence Awards 2021.

Uganda Airlines; Uganda’s national carrier offered two return air tickets to Mombasa.

Preparations for the 2022 USPA media excellence are on-going.

The Summary of the 2021 Award Winners: