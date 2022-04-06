Legendary photo journalist Mpalanyi Ssentongo, the recipient of The Andrew Luwandagga Lifetime in Service USPA (Uganda Sports Press Association) Award had a magnificent trip to Mombasa.
Mpalanyi travelled along with his partner aboard Uganda Airlines for a two-nights’ stay at the luxurious Pride Inn Flamingo Beach Resort and Spa in Mombasa, Kenya early this month.
“It was indeed a wonderful time for me. I am very grateful to all that made this happen. This is something I can never forget in my life,” Mpalanyi remarked upon his return home.
The Senior New Vision Photojournalist was recognized last December for his passion, excellence and enormous contribution to the field of sport journalism.
The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) would like to extend its sincere appreciation towards Uganda Airlines and Pride Inn Flamingo – Kenya as partners for the USPA Media Excellence Awards 2021.
Uganda Airlines; Uganda’s national carrier offered two return air tickets to Mombasa.
Preparations for the 2022 USPA media excellence are on-going.
The Summary of the 2021 Award Winners:
- Bashir Khan Lugudo Award: Best Sports News Report (TV, Radio, Print and Online) – Makhtoum Muziransa (Daily Monitor)
- The James Opoka Award: (Best Sports News Report – Broadcast – Radio and Television) – Davis Mugume (Voice of America)
- The Edirisa Mayanja Njuki Award: (Best Sports News Report – Print) – George Katongole (Daily Monitor)
- The John Bugembe Ssenkubuge Award: (Best Sports Photograph) – Richard Ssanya (New Vision)
- The Samuel Wossita Award: (Best Digital Sports Production – Websites, E-journal, Podcasts) – Kawowo Sports
- The Kevin Aliro Award: (Investigative Sports Report) – Andrew Mwanguhya (Daily Monitor)
- The Paul Waibale Award: (Sports Column Writing) – Timothy Kuteesa (Football256)
- The Andrew Luwandagga Award (Lifetime in service) – Ssentongo Mpalanyi