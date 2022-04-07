The last time Cricket Cranes met Namibia, the Eagles were the dominant side winning both the T20 and 50 over series.

The series in 2021 was the first international engagement for Lawrence Mahatlane as Head Coach and a lot of lessons were taken from that trip.

Cricket Cranes’ fortunes changed after the trip. They won the Pearl of Africa Series at home against Kenya and Nigeria and were also crowned T20 African champions later in the year in Kigali.

The Cricket Cranes make their second trip to Namibia a better side you feel, however some of the players who were part of the success of last year are missing on this one.

Mahatlane takes the same principle to Namibia to test some of his promising talents and also see how far they are from ODI nations such as Namibia.

Juma Miyagi and Emmanuel Hasahya will get to a taste of international cricket at the senior level even though the former was at the U-19 World Cup.

The first T20 game will be played at the United Oval that Lawrence Ssematimba made his own in 2005 with a brilliant century against Namibia in the intercontinental cup.

Miyagi could be handed his debut to share the new ball with Cosmas Kyewuta or the tried and tested Richard Agamire might be the preferred option to the debutant.

Simon Ssesazi was not on the last Namibian tour but he could open the batting with Arnold Otwani who is lighter without the load of captaincy and keeping wickets.

Deus Muhumuza and Brian Masaba should get a look in and marshal the middle order while Dinesh Nakrani and Riazat Ali Shah are still the go-to players for Uganda in the shortest format of the game.

Veteran Frank Nsubuga and left arm Henry Ssenyondo are the slow options for Brian Masaba and they will need to work hard to back up a young pace attack.

Uganda is ranked 25th in the world and picking up a win against a 16th ranked Namibian side will earn them a lot of ranking points.

The sides will play three T20s before switching to the 50 over games. The game will also have a live stream on Cricket Namibia Facebook page.