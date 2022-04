1st Uganda Boxing Champions League:

Week 10: Saturday, 9 th April 2022

Saturday, 9 April 2022 At Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala (5PM till Late)

It is week 10 of the inaugural Uganda Boxing Champions League at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala on Saturday, 9th April 2022.

The official weigh-in and medicals’ event was held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant, adjacent the main venue for the fights

There are 13 bouts that are lined up on the day as action gets underway as early as 5 PM.

In the Juniors Light Fly (48 Kg), Sparks Boxing Club’s Aron Ouma shall take on Abdul Lutwama of Lukanga Boxing Club.

A female boxer during the weigh-in event at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo on Friday, 8th April 2022

Juniors Fly weight (50 Kg):

Mujjiis Kasule (Lukanga Boxing Club) face Ibrahim Said (Mutajjazi Boxing Club)

Junior Bantam (54 Kg):

Hakim Lubega (Bwaise Boxing Club) will square with Shafick Matovu (Cobap Boxing Club)

Junior Light Bantam (52 Kg):

Mark Lukomaji (Lukanga Boxing Club) will play Michael Kato (Makindye Boxing Club)

Youth Bantam (54 Kg):

Geko Bala (Kigwe Boxing Club) takes on David Asaba (UGF Select) in Youth Bantam (54 kg).

Tense moments during the boxers’s weigh-in event at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala

Youth Light (60 Kg):

Two Sparks Boxing Club boxers Henry Oteba and Ramathan Ochieng will square up in the youth light (60 Kg) category.

Youth Fly (53 Kg):

Kato Kazibwe will play Shafik Mawanda in the youth fly category (53 kg).

Youth Feather weight (57 Kg):

A female bout will witness Esther Namirimu (Lukanga Boxing Club) against Kyengera Boxing Club’s Babirye Mutebi.

Youth Feather weight (57 Kg):

Comein Sembatya (Sparks) takes on Nakawa Boxing Club’s Eliphaz Mbazira in the youth feather weight (57 kg).

Boxers face off at weigh-in before week 10 action

Weigh-in prior to week 10 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League

Elite Bantam (54 Kg):

Hussein Mulo (Namugoona Boxing Club) will play Fulje Mugerwa (Lukanga Boxing Club) during the Elie Bantam category (54 kg).

Elite Light (60 Kg):

Yasin Adinan (Mutajjazi Boxing Club) will square up against Lukanga Boxing Club’s Julius Kaddu (Lukanga Boxing Club)

Elite Light Middle Weight (71 Kg):

Zebra Boxing Club’s Zebra Ssenyange Junior, son to the late coach Zebra Ssenyanga will play in the Elite Light Middle weight catergory (71 Kg) against Kololo Boxing Club’s Muzamir Ssemuddu.

Boxers face off after weigh-in before week 10 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League

Week 10 Fixtures:

Juniors Light Fly (48 Kg): Aron Ouma (Sparks Boxing Club) Vs Abdul Lutwama (Lukanga Boxing Club)

Aron Ouma (Sparks Boxing Club) Vs Abdul Lutwama (Lukanga Boxing Club) Juniors Fly weight (50 Kg): Mujjiis Kasule (Lukanga Boxing Club) Vs Ibrahim Said (Mutjjazi Boxing Club)

Mujjiis Kasule (Lukanga Boxing Club) Vs Ibrahim Said (Mutjjazi Boxing Club) Junior Bantam (54 Kg): Hakim Lubega (Bwaise Boxing Club) Vs Shafick Matovu (Cobap Boxing Club)

Hakim Lubega (Bwaise Boxing Club) Vs Shafick Matovu (Cobap Boxing Club) Junior Light Bantam (52 Kg): Mark Lukomaji (Lukanga Boxing Club) Vs Michael Kato (Makindye Boxing Club)

Mark Lukomaji (Lukanga Boxing Club) Vs Michael Kato (Makindye Boxing Club) Youth Bantam (54 Kg): Geko Bala (Kigwe Boxing Club) Vs David Asaba (UGF Select)

Geko Bala (Kigwe Boxing Club) Vs David Asaba (UGF Select) Youth Light (60 Kg): Henry Oteba (Sparks Boxing Club) Vs Ramathan Ochieng (Sparks Boxing Club)

Henry Oteba (Sparks Boxing Club) Vs Ramathan Ochieng (Sparks Boxing Club) Youth Fly (53 Kg): Kato Kazibwe Vs Shafik Mawanda

Kato Kazibwe Vs Shafik Mawanda Youth Feather weight (57 Kg): Esther Namirimu (Lukanga Boxing Club) Vs Babirye Mutebi (Kyengera Boxing Club)

Esther Namirimu (Lukanga Boxing Club) Vs Babirye Mutebi (Kyengera Boxing Club) Youth Feather weight (57 Kg): Comein Sembatya (Sparks) Vs Eliphaz Mbazira (Nakawa Boxing Club)

Comein Sembatya (Sparks) Vs Eliphaz Mbazira (Nakawa Boxing Club) Elite Bantam (54 Kg): Hussein Mulo (Namugoona Boxing Club) Vs Fulje Mugerwa (Lukanga Boxing Club)

Hussein Mulo (Namugoona Boxing Club) Vs Fulje Mugerwa (Lukanga Boxing Club) Elite Light (60 Kg): Yasin Adinan (Mutajjazi Boxing Club) Vs Julius Kaddu (Lukanga Boxing Club)

Yasin Adinan (Mutajjazi Boxing Club) Vs Julius Kaddu (Lukanga Boxing Club) Elite Light Middle Weight (71 Kg): Zebra Ssenyange Junior (Zebra Boxing Club) Vs Muzamir Ssemuddu (Kololo Boxing Club)

Week 9 Results:

Elite Light Welter Weight: Joshua Tukamuhebwa won by Knock-out over Pius Siriro

Joshua Tukamuhebwa won by Knock-out over Pius Siriro Junior Welter Weight (66 Kg): Isaac Kasasa 5-0 Issa Mbowa (unanimous decision)

Isaac Kasasa 5-0 Issa Mbowa (unanimous decision) Junior Light Middle Weight (70 Kg): Victor Musana 2-1-2 Faisal Mugerere (Draw)

Victor Musana 2-1-2 Faisal Mugerere (Draw) Youth Middle Weight (75 Kg ): Ronald Nsamba 2-1-2 Douglas Kanyike (Draw)

): Ronald Nsamba 2-1-2 Douglas Kanyike (Draw) Elite Cruiser Weight: Ronnie Wandera 4-1 Adam Jamdali (Split Decision)

Ronnie Wandera 4-1 Adam Jamdali (Split Decision) Youth Light Middle Weight (71 Kg): Shadrack Omondi 5-0 Wakoli Habimana (Unanimous decision)

Shadrack Omondi 5-0 Wakoli Habimana (Unanimous decision) Junior Light Weight (60 Kg): Shakur Mugambe 5-0 Mugisha Muzoora (Unanimous decision)

Shakur Mugambe 5-0 Mugisha Muzoora (Unanimous decision) Girls Youth Feather (57 kg ): Nadia Najjemba 5-0 Fatuma Nabikolo (Unanimous decision)

): Nadia Najjemba 5-0 Fatuma Nabikolo (Unanimous decision) Junior Light Welter (63 Kg): Nuhu Batte 2-1-2 Ali Miiro (Draw)

Nuhu Batte 2-1-2 Ali Miiro (Draw) Youth Welter Weight (67 Kg): Moses Luswata 5-0 Abdul-Karim Kiiza (Unanimous decision)

The weigh-in before week 10 of the first Uganda Boxing Champions League