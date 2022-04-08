Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the date when the draw for the groups of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will be conducted.

In a statement to confirm draw dates for the different upcoming tournaments and Qualifiers, CAF indicated the draw function for the flagship women competition will be held on 25th April 2022.

“In July 2022, all eyes will be on Morocco when the country hosts Africa’s flagship women competition: TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022. The draw will be held in Morocco on 25 April 2022 at 20h30 GMT.” Reads a statement on the CAF website.

It should be noted that this year’s edition is unique. For the first time, the biennial Championship will have 12 teams expanding from 8 in the previous editions.

There are four debutants at this year’s edition and these include Burundi, Burkina Faso, Botswana and Togo.

Uganda was the first team to qualify, following the withdrawal of Kenya from the Qualifiers. The Crested Cranes had earlier eliminated Ethiopia.

This will be the second time Uganda features at the coveted tournament having made its maiden appearance in 2000 in Egypt.

The continental showpiece is scheduled to take place in Morocco between 2-23 July 2022.

It will also double as the African Qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The top four teams (semifinalists) at the AWCON will represent Africa.

Qualified Teams