Uganda Premier League

Police FC 1-4 Onduparaka FC

Onduparaka FC skipper Muhammad Shaban was unstoppable as the Caterpillars wrecked havoc on Police FC at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Friday.

The forward grabbed a hat trick as his side registered a 4-1 win to brighten their chances of beating relegation.

The other goal for Onduparaka was scored by Emmanuel Oketch in stoppage time while Juma Balinya got the consolation for Police midway through the first half.

Shaban scored his first goal of the day in the 22nd minute to eventually give the visitors the halftime lead.

However, in the 66th minute, Police were awarded a penalty after a foul on Eric Ssenjobe and Balinya did no mistake to convert it.

Onduparaka FC players celebrate after scoring against Police FC (Photo by Ismail Mulangwa).

Onduparaka remained resolute and regained their lead through Shaban before he stretched it further in the 82nd minute to complete his hat trick.

Oketch putting the icing on the cake with the fourth goal for the rampant Caterpillars to claim all three points.

Victory means Onduparaka FC move further away from relegation, now occupying 9th position with 27 points.

Police FC on the other hand have the relegation monster hovering over their heads, sitting 13th on the log with 24 points, just three above the drop zone.