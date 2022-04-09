Saturday April 09, 2022

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

Express FC Captain Enock Walusimbi has revealed that falling at the hands of SC Villa in the Stanbic Uganda Cup will be the main motivation when the two sides clash in the league.

SC Villa host arch rivals Express at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru in a highly anticipated clash as the former are fighting to keep their league status.

But despite their indifferent form in the championship, the Jogoos eliminated the Red Eagles from the Uganda Cup at the round of 32.

SC Villa celebrate after eliminating Express in the Uganda Cup

“Our game tomorrow against SC Villa is going to be a tough one,” Walusimbi told the club website.

“We as players have prepared well and we all want to avenge the cup loss in March so we shall definitely do our best to win the game”.

SC Villa come into the game just three points and two slots above the relegation zone which makes it a must win clash for them but Express are comfortably seated in 6th place with 36 points.

James Odoch. Interim Coach Express FC Credit: John Batanudde

However, James Odoch, a league winner with SC Villa during his playing days says the target is to finish in the top four.

“Games between Villa and Express are always tough,” he started. “But we are confident coming into this one and we believe we can win and improve our chances of finishing in the top four,” he added.

Lumala Abdu Credit: John Batanudde

There is no information from Villa in regards to team news but reports of Ugandan international Lumala Abdu being part of the match day squad are circulating.

Express are still without Murushid Jjuuko, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Yaya and Abel Eturude among others but Martin Kiiza is back.

Match Facts

SC Villa have lost just twice in the previous ten league meetings with Express FC [W4, D4]

SC Villa are unbeaten in their past seven league home meetings with Express [W6, D1]

Express’ last away win against SC Villa came in 2013 when they beat the Jogoos 1-0.