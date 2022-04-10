The inaugural Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) Uganda chapter charity run was held on Saturday, 9th April 2022.

Hundreds of personalities across the divide participated in this run whose major main was to raise proceeds to further help vulnerable girl child education under the theme “Give Her a chance”.

A young runner among the adults. The 2022 FAWE run drew all ages, either gender (Credit: David Isabirye)

Runners walk to the starting point (Credit: David Isabirye)

Margaret Blick Kigozi, 71, a consultant at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization was the chief runner in the event that had 5 KM and 10 KM categories.

“I found it relevant to participate in this run organized by FAWE because girl child education is very pertinent. Most girls are vulnerable and therefore need to be given special consideration towards education” the chief runner who is popularly referred to as Maggie Kigozi noted.

FAWE run warm up at Kitante Primary School playground (Credit: David Isabirye)

As early as 6 AM, runner started to converge at main playground of Kitante Primary school in Kampala, the official start and finishing point.

The runners were first engaged in a limbering session at the Kitante primary school playground before they were led by the brass band to the main gate, the official starting point.

Brass band marching to the main starting point after warm up (Credit: David Isabirye)

The theme “Give Her a Chance” was meant to raise awareness for the girl child to send a vulnerable them back to school.

Other female activists who took part in the run included the remarkable women rights’ advocate Miria Rukoza Koburunga Matembe, 68.

Chief runner Maggie Kigozi with Miria Matembe moments before flag off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Female runners at the FAWE 2022 run (Credit: David Isabirye)

Top female runners being rewarded by the chief runner Maggie Kigozi

For starters, the run is part of the celebration for Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) as they mark 25 years of changing lives since 1997.

Susan Opok Tumusiime, FAWE Uganda Chapter Executive Director further elucidated upon the essence of this run.

“The FAWE run was dedicated towards breaking barriers to girls’ bright future through education to enhance their development.” Tumusiime remarked.

Chief runner Maggie Kigozi (third from left) with the FAWE leaders (Credit: David Isabirye)

For starters, FAWE is a pan-African Non-Government Organisation founded in 1992 by five women ministers of education to promote girls’ and women’s education in sub-Saharan Africa in line with Education for All.

The organization’s members include female ministers of education, university vice-chancellors, education policy-makers, researchers, gender specialists and human rights activists.

The main target beneficiaries and constituency are primarily girls and women.

Maggie Kigozi being interviewed by UBC TV’s veteran sports reporter John Barnes Ssentamu (Credit: David Isabirye)