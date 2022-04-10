In preparation for the 2022 East Africa regional championships due in Ethiopia (5th – 8th May), the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) once again held trials at Elite High School, Entebbe Road on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

These trials were intended to determine the fifth place player for both the men and ladies’ teams following a UTTA Executive board meeting last week.

able Tennis trials at Elite High School, Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

From these trials, Irene Nekessa, one of the female players ranked 5 to 8 impressed with an awesome performance.

“I want to thank my coaches for the courage and preparation. I also want to thank my fellow players for the brevity and healthy competition” Nekessa remarked.

Irene Nekessa after the trials at Elite High School (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nekessa was the best among the CTTF category trials for players ranked 5 to 8 (girls) in a cluster that also included; Jemimah Nakawala, Shanita Namaala and Regina Nakibuule.

ISF trials with players ranked 1 to 4 (girls) group had top players; Flavia Amaniyo, Shanita Namaala, Halima Astolo and Amina Nampeera.

Nakessa lost 2-3 to Amanyiro before overcoming Namaala 3-2, Nampeera 3-2, Astolo 3-2, Nakawala 3-1 to amass 9 points.

Nakawala was second with 9 points as well and Amanyiro was third on 8 points.

Tendo Kasoma, one of the players in the CTTF trials boys ranked 5 to 8 also did well.

Tendo Kasoma (Credit: David Isabirye)

He emerged top in a group that had Joshua Magaya, Juma Wabugoya and Wasswa Kikomeko.

The top ranked 1-4 players are; Philip Napookoli (already qualified), Tendo Kasoma, Ramathan Mafabi and Wasswa Kikomeko.

Kasoma beat Kikomeko 3-0, overcame Joshua Magaya 3-2, Juma Wabugoya 3-1 and Ramathan Mafabbi 3-1 to accumulate 8 points.

Irene Nekesa (in black) during the Table Tennis trials at Elite High School, Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Trials among the female Table Tennis players (Credit: David Isabirye)

12 year old Parvin Nangonzi also did well during the trials (Credit: David Isabirye)

The ISF Top players were granted wild cards to enter the said trial due to their very admirably improved form as seen from the USSSA – ISF Trials that ended recently.

“The trials were held on a round robin basis to ensure maximum fairness and transparency in the selection of the fifth player to fill up Uganda’s teams to Ethiopia for both men and ladies. The team will remain camped at Elite High School, Entebbe for the next three weeks before departure to Ethiopia” Robert Jjagwe, UTTA president revealed.

For starters, the Eastern Africa block has countries as Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Seychelles, Comoros, Mauritius, Madagascar.