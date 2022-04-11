FUFA Women Super League | Matchday 10

Saturday, 9th April 2022

She Maroons FC 0-1 UCU Lady Cardinals FC

Uganda Martyrs WFC 3-2 Lady Doves FC

Sunday, 10th April 2022

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC 0-2 She Corporate FC

Kampala Queens FC 1-0 FC Tooro Queens

The title race is now literally between four teams as the second round of the 2021-22 FUFA Women Super League season got underway over the weekend.

Table leaders maintained their grip at the top while the chasing pack of Uganda Martyrs WFC, Kampala Queens FC, and UCU Lady Cardinals FC kept within touching distance.

She Corporate continued to show their ambitions with yet another sounding victory over Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC on Sunday.

The Sharks secured a 2-0 win courtesy of second-half goals from Favor Nambatya and skipper Naome Nagadya to keep the five-point lead intact. They have 24 points from 10 games and remain the only unbeaten team in the League.

Kawempe woes continued to manifest in the loss to She Corporate and the Valley Warriors are now 6th on the log with a meager 11 points from 10 games.

Uganda Martyrs WFC kept their scintillating run going, picking an emphatic win in the five-goal thriller against Lady Doves.

Whereas Fazila Ikwaput was able to score a brace for the Masindi-based outfit, Elizabeth Nakigozi came to haunt her former employers scoring twice before Catherine Nagadya found the match-winner.

The Kiddawalime Girls are now second on the log with 19 points with their next fixture coming away to Olila High School WFC on Wednesday.

UCU Lady Cardinals eventually returned to winning ways, nicking a hard-fought win over relegation candidates She Maroons FC.

Captain Hasifah Nassuna scored the lone goal of the game taking her tally to six this season. She now has 97 goals since the inception of the Women’s Football League in 2015.

Elsewhere, Kampala Queens FC were 1-0 winners over FC Tooro Queens. This was the first time they managed to win at home this season.

Shamirah Nalugya’s first-half free-kick was enough to guide Hamza Lutalo’s charges to victory and take them to third place on 19 points same as Uganda Martyrs WFC who have played a game less.