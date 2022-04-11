Uganda National Ludo Super League 2022 (Match Day 3 Results):

Nakawa Market 0-4 Buloba A

Buloba A Masaka Giants 3-1 Buyende United

Buyende United Nansana All Stars 3-1 Busega

Busega Kisansa Kireka 2-2 Ntinda United

Ntinda United Basajja Bayiiya 2-2 Kings

Kings Kazo Hill 2-2 Nansana Galaxy

The 2022 Uganda National Ludo Super League resumed with match day three duels.

All the 12 clubs were in action with six games played.

Current table leaders, Nansana Galaxy remains among the three unbeaten clubs so far (Kazo Hill and Kings are the others).

Despite the 2-all draw with Kazo Hill, Nansana Galaxy remains top of the standings with 7 points from three matches.

Second placed Buloba A humiliated Nakawa Market 4-0 in a one-sided duel as they now have 6 points, just like Busega.

Busea suffered their first season loss, falling 3-1 to Nansana All Stars.

Kazo Hill, another unbeaten club, just like Nansana Galaxy shared the spoils 2-all between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Masaka Giants humbled the league debutants Buyende United 3-1 to climb to 7th on the log.

Defending champions Kisansa Kireka remains without any victory in three matches after a 2-all draw with Ntinda United.

Basajja Bayiiya and Kings also played to 2-2 draw on match day three.

Match Day 4:

This Holy Saturday, 16th April 2022, the league will resume with match day four games.

Buyende United takes on Kazo Hill, Kings face Nansana Galaxy, Buloba A will play Masaka Giants, Busega will entertain Bassajja Bayiiya, Ntinda United locks horns with Nakawa Market and Kisansa Kireka will play Nansana All Stars.