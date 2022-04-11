2022 East Africa Regional Table Tennis Championships:

5th – 8th May – Addis Ababa city, Ethiopia

The Uganda Table Tennis national team has intensified their preparation for the 2022 East Africa regional championship with a residential camp at Elite High School, Entebbe.

The East African Table Tennis tournament will be hosted in Ethiopia (5th – 8th May 2022) in Addis Ababa city.

A team of 10 players (5 males and 5 females) under head coach Ronald Nyaika are assembled at Elite High School under vigorous training regime.

The females on the team include; Rita Nakhumitsa, Florence Seera, Irene Nekesa, Jemimah Nakawala and the 12 year Parvin Nangonzi.

Rita Nakhumitsa (Credit: David Isabirye)

12 year old Parvin Nangonzi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Irene Nekessa after the trials at Elite High School (Credit: David Isabirye)

The male team has Sam Mbabazi, Philip Napokoli, Benjamin Achuma, Diouf Miiro and Tendo Kasoma.

Nekesa and Kasoma qualified from the latest trials held by the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) at Elite High School, Entebbe Road on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

These trials were intended to determine the fifth place player for both the men and ladies’ teams following a UTTA Executive board meeting the previous week.

“The training is very good. We do a lot of physicals, swimming, ball sessions as well as with the robot during practice matches. The bodies are getting used to the strict training sessions” Achuma revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Benjamin Achuma playing against the T.T Robot (Credit: David Isabirye)

Tendo Kasoma (Credit: David Isabirye)

UTTA president Robert Jjagwe asserts that the team was selected purely on merit after the different trials.

“After the trials which were held on a round robin basis, we managed to get this team. There was maximum fairness and transparency in the selection of the players for Uganda’s teams to Ethiopia for both men and ladies. The team will remain camped at Elite High School, Entebbe for the next three weeks before departure to Ethiopia” Robert Jjagwe, UTTA president stated.

The Eastern Africa block has countries as Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Seychelles, Comoros, Mauritius, Madagascar.

After the matches in Ethiopia, team Uganda will head to Nigeria as the quest for the Commonwealth slots in Birmingham, United Kingdom continues.