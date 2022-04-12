2022 CANA Zone IIII & IV Swimming Championship:

14 th – 18 th April

– 18 April Lusaka, Zambia

Uganda’s national swimming team will depart for Lusaka city, Zambia on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The team will take part in the 2022 CANA Zone III and IV swimming championship slated for 14th to 18th April.

Uganda’s team has either gender in various categories with 11 females and 20 males.

Zara Marie Mbanga is the youngest at 10 years old. Others are; Mary Peyton Suubi (11), Paloma Katemba (12), Alexis Akol (12), Atia Tendo (13), Karimah Katemba (14), Isabella Magezi (14), Deshpande Khyati (14), Swagiah Mubiru (16), Olympian Namutebi Kirabo (17) and a masters swimmer, Patience Birungi, 47.

Kirabo Namutebi

Olympian Namutebi will take part in the 17-24 50m breast stroke, 50m fly, 50m free style, mixed 15 and over 400 medley relay as well as 100m free style.

The male team has Barak Otieno (13), Daniel Nuwagaba (13), Nathan Nsereko (13), Malcom Nahamya (13), Ryan Barungi (13), Peterson Inhesiko (13), Matthew Prince Mwase (14), Pendo Kaumi (14), Tebi Nyanzi (15), Joshua Lumonya (17), Paulsen Settumba (17), Ampaire Namanya (17), Tendo Mukalazi (19), Ariyo Ahumuza (19), Adnan Kabuye (19), Saleh Fadhil (20), John Trevor Kimuli (20) as well as three masters swimmers; Godfrey Kiiza (51), Donald Rukare (53) and Eng. Peter Ssebanakitta (65).

19 year old Adnan Kabuye during the back-stroke during the 2021 CANA Zone III meet in Kampala, Uganda Credit: John Batanudde

Moses Mwase, Uganda Swimming Federation president is the team manager for team Uganda Credit: John Batanudde

Officials:

Rukare, a FINA and CANA Bureau member is among the officials alongside Uganda Swimming Federation president Moses Mwase who will also double as the team manager.

Abel Ddamulira Kyakulumbye is the head coach, assisted by Olivier Nalwadda.

Others are; Villy Kagwa (team doctor), Sereera Deshpande (chaperon) and Godfrey Kizza (chaperon).

CANA Zone III has Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania already confirmed to take part in the event.

Meanwhile, the CANA Zone IV countries will have hosts Zambia, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

CANA Zone III:

Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania

CANA Zone IV:

Zambia, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zimbabwe