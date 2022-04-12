Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) has officially launched the Elite Table Tennis club on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The launch was conducted by UTTA alongside Elite High School, Entebbe under the new UTTA robust expansion program called “Project 1,000 – Operation Model Clubs”.

UTTA president Robert Jagwe, flanked by the head teacher of Elite High School Lawrence Onyango and other officials graced the launch at the school’s main hall.

Elite High School students hold Table Tennis bats and balls (Credit: David Isabirye)

“This is a great milestone for Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA). We thank the management of the Elite High School, Entebbe for accepting to initiate a club at the school” Jagwe remarked.

The Project is meant to showcase how a very powerful Table Tennis Club can be established in any institution or club.

Lawrence Onyango and Robert Jagwe during a TT demonstration game at Elite High School, Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

This followed a UTTA AGM held in February this year which passed a work plan that involved creation of 1,000 new players of the sport.

Already last year in the MGMS Girls program, 123 new players were recruited to the sport.

“Elite High School is going to give us 100 more players bringing the total to 223 in just April 2022.” Jagwe added.

Lawrence Onyango plays Table Tennis with a student at Entebbe High School, Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Onyango, the head teacher of the school openly expressed his gratitude for the opportunity granted to them by UTTA to initiate a club.

“Elite High School, Entebbe is humbled to add Table Tennis to the number of games present at the school. This is a big achievement which will give our students options” Onyango revealed.

There were exhibition games by the students, officials as well as the national team players camped at the same facility ahead of the 2022 East Africa Table Tennis championship in Ethiopia (5th to 8th May).

The four Table Tennis tables that Elite High School acquired (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Elite High School – Entebbe has acquired four new tables that will be used for practice and competitions.

“Model clubs should have at least 50 players and 2 Tables but our preference is 100 players and 4 tables.” Jagwe noted.

Robert Jagwe in action with a student at Elite High School, Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

UTTA is willing to help any school, club or institution with this program and to set up their club in the same fashion.

A club with 100 players is a club that can definitely create very good talent on a sustainable level with many players enjoying the Sport.