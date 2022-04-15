2022 Easter Hockey Cup:

Good Friday, April 15 – Easter Sunday, April 17

At Lugogo Hockey Grounds, Kampala city

The 2022 Easter Hockey Cup kicks off on Good Friday at the Lugogo Hockey grounds in Kampala city.

There are 17 clubs that confirmed entry in this three-day championship including two from Kenya.

Nine (9) of the clubs are for the male and eight (8) for the women.

Men:

Wananchi, Kampala Hockey Club Stallions, USIU B and Makerere University are in group A for the men.

Group B has Weatherhead, USIU A, Kampala Hockey Club Originals, Rockets and Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Kampala Hockey Club player in action

Women:

Group A women has Wananchi, USIU, WHD Historicals and Makerere University.

The women group B teams are DCU, Kampala, Weatherhead and Wananchi HDF.

The games start by 9 AM on Friday with the group stage duels which will continue on Saturday, 16th April 2022.

The semi-finals and finals will be played on Easter Sunday before the prize giving ceremony.

The Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) is the main organizer of this championship with pertinent partners; National Council of Sports (NCS), Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and Africa Hockey Federation (AHF).

UHA is fresh from their annual general meeting held at the UOC headquarters, chaired by president Phillip Wafula.

Phillip Wafula, Uganda Hockey Association President (Credit: David Isabirye)

