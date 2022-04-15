2022 East, Central and South Africa Scrabble Championship:

Good Friday, 15 th – Easter Sunday, 17 th April

– Easter Sunday, 17 April At Source of the Nile Hotel – Jinja, Uganda

Uganda is set to optimally utilize the home advantage as they fight to retain the 2022 East, Central and Southern Africa Scrabble Championship.

The event gets underway on Good Friday, 15th April 2022 at the Source of the Nile Hotel in Jinja city, Eastern Uganda.

It will wind down on Eastern Sunday, 17th April with the award of prizes to the outstanding countries and different exceling players.

Team Uganda was officially flagged off at the National Council of Sports (NCS) headquarters in Lugogo city on Wednesday by the deputy secretary, David Ssemakula Katende.

Some of the Uganda Scrabble national team players with the assistant General Secretary at NCS David Ssemakula Katende (in suit) during the flag off at Lugogo

The team that is captained by Chris Ntege and coached by Richard Geria has other players as Edgar Odongkara, Ivan Gilbert Sentongo, Godwin Murungi, Stephen Ssali, Don Elijah Kagiri, Linda Alyek, Godfrey Obura, Matthew Kawuki, Armstrong Tinka, Ron Lwebuga, Isaac Mabinda, Davis Apuuli, Phoebe Tibaingana, Corban Mugisha, Tony Kyobe, John Paul Rutaremwa, Assumpta Nakyanzi, Kenneth Okuku, Nelson Kyagera, Derrick Magaya, Edwin Mukasa, Dan Mayanja and the veteran Chris Kalibala.

The team is selected after a number of qualifiers; the most recent held at Palm Gardens in Kanyanya, Kampala (27th and 28th March 2022).

2021 Scrabble on the Nile tournament at the Office Restaurant in Jinja (Credit: David Isabirye)

This three-day championship has attracted countries as Uganda (hosts), Zambia and Kenya.

Despite coming close in several events, Uganda has never won this championship since the tournament inception in 2013.

The championship is being organized by the Scrabble Association of Uganda (SAU).