1st FEAUS Women Games:

Holy Saturday, 16 th – Easter Sunday, 17 th April 2022

– Easter Sunday, 17 April 2022 *Hosted by Busitema University

Thirteen (13) sports disciplines will be competed in at the first edition for the Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women Games kick off at Busitema University on Holy Saturday.

Netball, Basketball, Soccer, Rugby, Volleyball, Handball, Table Tennis, Atheltics, Lawn Tennis, Swimming, Chess, Scrabble and woodball are the games.

A couple of universities will assemble their different squads for the two day’s championship.

These are Ugandan based universities and others from Kenya and Tanzania.

Hosts Busitema are joined by Makerere University, Bishop Stuart, Kumi, Kyambogo, United States International University (USIU), Kisii and Maseno.

USIU university female players during a handball training at Busitema University on Good Friday (Credit: David Isabirye)

Netball, Basketball, Soccer, Rugby, Volleyball, Handball, Table Tennis, Chess, Scrabble and woodball will take place at Busitema main sports complex.

Athletics is at King George IV Memorial stadium in Tororo, Lawn Tennis in Mbale and Swimming at Tororo.

These comes kick off after the day-long Gender Round table forum that was held at Busitema main hall on Good Friday.

This Gender Round table forum was intended to realize suggestions towards breaking the gender inequality bias in sports development.

The main theme of the day was embedded along; “Forging an equal playing field for women in Eastern Africa Sports”.

We are humbled to host the first edition of the Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports games. I thank the organizers of this Gender Round table forum. The purpose of these games is to make women know that they can be in science for women empowerment. We want to promote gender equality. Professor Paul Waako, Vice Chancellor Busitema University

Professor Paul Waako, Vice Chancellor Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

Dr Simon Munayi_President Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) [Credit: David Isabirye]