Former national welterweight Andaman Daku used under a minute to knock out Briton fighter Marcus Warry during the KK Memorial bout at MTN Arena-Lugogo in Kampala city.

Based in the Netherlands, Daku who had left the country in 2002 returned home to win before a sizable crowd albeit in dramatic fashion after judges and referees from Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) failed to officiate the fight.

“I am happy to win. It is always good to play before home fans” Daku revealed.

Andaman Daku celebrates (Credit: John Batanudde)

Before the fight, Daku posted a video that he had been arrested at Entebbe International Airport because of political reasons.

He was later released allegedly after influence from Kampala Central Member of Parliament Hon. Muhammed Nsereko.

Andaman Daku punches Warry at the Lugogo Indoor Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

Marcus Warry seated on the canvas after the lucky punch from Daku (Credit: John Batanudde)

Meanwhile, 2019 African Games silver medalist Isaac Masembe (UPDF) overcame lightweight Jimmy Adriko during the third round with a knock out as the crowd applauded.

Masembe was supposed to play Frank Muhiire who pulled out a week to the bout citing an injury sustained in training.

Isaac Masembe (In red corner) knocked out Jimmy Adriko in the third round (Credit: John Batanudde)

Jimmy Adriko on the ring ropes after a punch from Isaac Masembe (Credit: John Batanudde)

In some of the other undercard fights, John Bosco Katongole beat Asuman Ssekabira, Oja knocked out Aloy.

This event was organized by Gloves & Glory, with a goal of commemorating legendary national coaches Musa Kent and Dick Katende.

Kent died in 2011 and Katende succumbed five years later, in 2016.