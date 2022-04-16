1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games:

Basketball:

United States International University (USIU) – Africa 65 – 12 Busitema University

United States International University (USIU) – Africa won the inaugural edition for the Basketball category of the Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games at Busitema University.

The Nairobi based institution overcame the hosts Busitema in convincing fashion on a newly laid Basketball facility of the 1968 founded institution.

USIU both games with land-slide victories; 65-12 during the first and 53-04 in the subsequent one.

Benedict Rama led the massacre with a game-high 16 points in the 65-12 victory as Mollel Neema scored 13 points to her name during the 53-04 win.

Immensely talented Yvonne Peace, a third student of Business Administration was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Yvonne Peace of USIU-Africa shows off her Most Valuable Player trophy after the 2022 FEAUS Women Games (Basketball) at Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

Yvonne was full of praise for her teammates for the collective victory.

“We worked as a complete unit and we deserve this victory” Yvonne stated.

George Mayienga led USIU-Africa team as head coach, assisted by Peace Osenah.

Meanwhile, USIU-Africa was also triumphant in swimming that took place at Rock Classic Hotel in Tororo.

Makerere University won gold in Rugby, Table Tennis and Chess.

Kyambogo University scooped gold in Scrabble.

These games were officially opened by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) Hon. John Mulimba who represented the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education & Sports.

The games will officially climax on Easter Sunday, 17th April 2022 with Football, Netball and Handball.