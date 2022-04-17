National Ludo Super League 2022:

Match Day 4 Results

Kings 3-1 Nansana Galaxy

Nansana Galaxy Buyende United 4-0 Kazo Hill

Kazo Hill Buloba A 1-3 Masaka Giants

Masaka Giants Busega 1-3 Bassajja Bayiiya

Bassajja Bayiiya Ntinda United 0-4 Nakawa Market

Nakawa Market Kisansa Kireka 2-2 Nansana All Stars

Match day four of the 2022 Ludo Super League was played at Top Notch, Ntinda on Holy Saturday.

There were a couple of contrasting results registered on the day.

Kings smiled 3-1 over Nansana Galaxy to take over the leadership of the table standings with now 8 points.

This was also the first season loss for Nansana Galaxy as Kings remain unbeaten.

Debutants Buyende United hammered Kazo Hill 4-0 to go second on the team log on 7 points, same as Nakawa Market, Masaka Giants and Nansana Galaxy.

Buloba A fell 3-1 to Masaka Giants as Busega lost to Bassajja Bayiiya by the same margin.

Masaka Giants in action against Busega

Ntinda United lost 4-0 to Nakawa Market.

Meanwhile, the reigning league champions Kisansa Kireka remain winless after their latest draw (2-all) with Nansana All Stars.

Match day 5 will be played on 24th April 2022.

Kazo Hill face Kings, Buyende plays Buloba A, Nansana Galaxy shall square up with Busega, Masaka Giants take on Ntinda United, Bassajja Bayiiya entertains Kisansa Kireka and Nakawa Market will play Nansana All Stars.

Uganda is optimally utilizing the national league to prepare for the International Ludo Nations Championship (ILNC) that will be held in Nepal as well as the Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship (AL-NIC) in South Africa during the same year.

The national ludo league is organized by the Uganda Ludo Association (LUA).