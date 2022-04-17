1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games:

Overall Positions:

1st: Makerere University

Makerere University 2nd: Busitema University

Busitema University 3rd: Bishop Stuart University

Makerere University won the overall title of the 2022 Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games hosted by Busitema University.

The 1922 founded institution clinched 5 gold, 3 silver and one bronze medal in the 13 sports disciplines in the two-day championship played on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

They came top in Lawn Tennis, Chess, Woodball, Rugby and Table Tennis.

Makerere University had silver medals in Handball, Netball, Scrabble with a bronze in swimming.

Makerere Woodball Team members celebrate with their trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Makerere University Lawn Tennis women team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Peninah Kabenge, a long serving sports administrator at Makerere University lauded the performance of her team, attributing the splendid results to great preparations.

“We prepared all our teams that represented us well and early enough” Kabenge stated.

“These FEAUS Women games have given us the starting point as we plan for the upcoming FASU Games and East African University championships” she added.

Hosts Busitema University were second overall with two gold medals in Netball and Athletics; silver in Chess, Volleyball and Basketball.

Busitema University Team with overall second placed trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mbarara City based Bishop Stuart University had gold medals in Volleyball and Soccer.

The Soccer final witnessed a 2-0 win for Bishop Stuart over Kumi University in a game that was marred by violent protests from Busitema team players who at one stage threatened to distort the game before calmness was finally restored.

Bishop Stuart Football Team with their trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bishop Stuart team with third team overall Trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kenya’s United States International University USIU-Africa came fourth and Kyambogo University completed the top five.

Others universities were Daystar (6th), Maseno (7th), Kisii (8th) and Kumi University.

On the final day of the competition (Easter Sunday), Kyambogo University beat Makerere University 11-09 during a tense and competitive handball finale.

Kyambogo University handball team celebrates (Credit: David Isabirye)

Most of the games were held at the Busitema campus sports complex.

Athletics and Swimming were conducted in Tororo and Lawn Tennis was played in Mbale city.

These were the first edition of the Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games.

They were officially opened by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) Hon. John Mulimba who represented the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education & Sports.

Before the games, there was a gender round table forum with rich discussions on how to break the gender bias and inequality during sports events.