Intensive Para-Table Tennis Training Camp:

18th – 24th April – Birmingham, England (United Kingdom)

A formidable squad of Uganda Para-Table Tennis team is in Birmingham, United Kingdom for a training camp.

This camp starts on Easter Monday, April 18, 2022 to Sunday, 24th April 2022.

The players on this team include Yusuf Matovu, Uthman Lukoye as well as the Harriet entity of Nakayima and Namatovu.

These are assisted by a couple of coaches (two males and female apiece); Jude Mutete (St. Andrews Ssanda), Edward Koboyi (St. Micheal International), Regina Nakibuule (Caltek Academy) and Mercy Nabusano (Mbogo Mixed).

Edward Koboyi is one of the coaches on team the Para-Table Tennis team to Birmingham, United Kingdom (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe is humbled for this special training camp that will further harness the skills and confidence of Uganda’s players.

Due to the hardworking nature of our coaches and God’s love for our Sport, the team was able to secure a lucky training camp in Birmingham, England with some help from our good friends at the ITTF who love what Uganda is doing to help uplift the table tennis sport in the world. God loves our Sport. It keeps on seeing so many green lights. So many good things for the hardworking coaches and players.

The team traveled from Entebbe International last week with a stop-over at the Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands) before the connecting flight to Birmingham.

The camp is being facilitated by the world’s Table Tennis (T.T) governing body, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Meanwhile, the national Table Tennis team remains in camp at Elite High School, Entebbe in preparation for the East and Central Africa Table Tennis championships slated for Addis Ababa in Ethiopia next month.

In the same month, another team will depart for Normandy in France for the world’s schools meet.

Uganda Para-Table Tennis Delegation to Birmingham, United Kingdom:

Players:

Yusuf Matovu

Uthman Lukoye

Harriet Nakayima

Harriet Namatovu

Coaches: