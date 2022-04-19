Fast rising Table Tennis female youngster Parvin Nangonzi, 12, is one of the most promising players on the national team for team Uganda.

The team is currently camped at Elite High School, Entebbe in preparation for the 2022 East African Table Tennis Championship.

Nangonzi came through the ranks from the latest trials organized by the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA).

Parvin Nangonzi, Table Tennis female player (Credit: David Isabirye)

Her ultimate dream is to train well and qualify for the Olympic Games.

“I want to keep focused with good training and big international tournaments including the Olympic Games.” the shy T.T player remarks.

Uganda’s greatest female Table Tennis player, Mary Musoke competed at the three Olympic Games in 1992 (Barcelona, Spain), 1996 (Atlanta, Georgia – USA) and 2000 (Sydney, New South Wales, Australia).

Good enough, Musoke is Nangonzi’s coach at Nakasero Table Tennis Club alongside Patience Nakyeyune.

Nangonzi is currently in primary seven at Nakasero primary school and is assured of a bursary at Elite High School, Entebbe once she completes Primary Seven and performs well.

Pavin Nangonzi in action during a Table Tennis match (Credit: David Isabirye)

Early Days:

12 years ago, Nangonzi was born to Francis Ssenyonjo and Peace Najjuma in Nansana, a surburb off the capital city, Kampala.

She is the second born child in the family of five.

Nangonzi commenced her elementary education at Nakasero Primary School for P1 upto P7 where she is currently.

Parvin Nangonzi listens to the coaches during a game break (Credit: David Isabirye)

It is at Nakasero Primary school that had Table Tennis journey all started in 2018 when in Primary five.

“I started playing Table Tennis in P5 (2018) and I have never looked back. I thank my coaches for the courage they have given me as well as my fellow players” she adds.

Nangonzi is very shy in ordinary life but once in action during a Table Tennis engagement, she proudly dons a different attire; very fast, offensive and aggressive.

Her best shot, like most T.T players is the forehand.

Parvin Nangonzi with her favourite forehand shot (Credit: David Isabirye)

Detailed Profile: