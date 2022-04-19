Uganda Netball Federation 2022 Awards:

Final 3 Nominees:

Margret Bagala (National Insurance Corporation)

Shakira Nasaka (Makindye Weyonje)

Asinah Kabendela (Makindye Weyonje)

The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) will hold their season awards for the epoch 2022 on Tuesday, 26th April at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala city.

The final three nominees entail one from the reigning champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC), Margret Bagala as well as two from Makindye Weyonje; Shakira Nasaka and Asinah Kabendela.

Bagala is a mid-court player whose contribution and command for the champions could not be underestimated.

Kabendela finished as the league top scorer as Nasaka is a mean defender.

The trio were sieved from the earlier list of five players that also had NIC’s Stella Oyella as well as KCCA’s Norha Lunkuse.

Denis Mpoza, an executive member on the Uganda Netball Federation elucidated the process how the final nominees were reached at.

“We wanted to be transparent in this thing, Awards issues are not easy because everyone has his or her favorite, so what we did, we contacted all coaches in the league to present their best five players of the season, then the names that appeared most, went on the final list.” Noted Mpoza as quoted by a web news portal, Voice of Bugerere.

Voting is via the social media on the official Uganda Netball Federation facebook page, twitter handle and sports chat.

The three final nominees have different numerical identification tags; Kabendela is 400, Bagala is number 510 as Nasaka is labeled 640.

Meanwhile, the awards ceremony will also witness the rewarding of the various league winners in the varying divisions.

Greater Busia Netball Club who championed Division Two, Kampala University (Men league winners) and National Insurance Corporation (NIC) for winning the super league.

Other awards:

The MVP for the super league, men league, best 7 of the season (both divisions) as well as the fair play award will also be given out.

The UNF has also initiated the Life Achievers’ Award to recognize special personalities who have served this sport tooth and nail.

The awards come at a time when the Federation is seeking for at least Shs. 2 billion to establish a permanent residence where the administrative wing and some courts will be constructed.

GoTV is one of the partners of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) with many coming in the pipeline.