Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally 2022:

6th – 8th May

Fire and Safety Appliances Limited officially announced its support for the 2022 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.

This rally will be the third round of the African and Uganda rally championships – to be held from 6 -8 May, 2022.

The company will provide all firefighting equipment necessary for the organization of the event.

For starters, Fire and Safety Appliances Limited specializes in fire protection business as well as fire safety consultancy.

It has been part of motorsport for more than 15 years.

Hassan Alwi and Kenyan Navigator Riyaz Ismail will drive the Subaru Impreza N14 Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

General Manager Simon Lwanga said the company was fully in to support the cause of safety in the rally.

Meanwhile, East African Chain Uganda Limited has also joined the list of partners. The company has offered industrial equipment that may be needed by rally organisers in the safe running of the three-day rally.

It has also provided office space for the rally headquarters. The Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally is majorly sponsored by Vivo Energy Uganda, through its premium brand Shell V-Power.

Another partner on board is Kampala Nile Resort Hotel, Namanve.

Thus far, thirty-six (36) crews had confirmed their participation by 20th April 2022.

The entries close on 23rd April, 2022.

Entries as at 20th April 2022:

1.Abas Mayinja (Uganda)/Frank Serugo (Uganda) -Subaru Impreza

2.Nasser Ratib (Uganda) /Nasser Samia (Uganda)- Toyota fx

3.Giancarlo Davite(Rwanda)/Sylvia Vindevogel (Burundi)-EvoX

4.Leroy Gomes (Zambia)/Urshla Gomez (Zambia)-Ford Fiesta R5

5.Amaanraj Rai (Uganda)/Gurdeep Penesar (Kenya)- Skoda Fabia R5

6.Giesen Jean Jean (Rwanda)/Kevin Mujiji (Rwanda)-Toyota Celica GT4

7.Yassin Nasser (Uganda)/Ali Katumba (Uganda)-subaru impreza Gvb

8.Keran Patel (Kenya)/Tauseef Khan(KEN)-Ford Fiesta R5

9.Issa Nyanzi (Uganda)/Mathias Kiyagga(UG)-Subaru impreza

10.Mustapha Mukasa (Uganda)/Mildred Kibuuka(UG)-Subaru impreza N12.

11.Andy Musoke (Uganda)/Aaron Nsamba(UG)-Mitsubishi EvoV

12.Dr Ahmed Ashraf (Uganda)/Shameer Yusuf(KEN)- Subaru N14

13.Hassan Alwi Jr (Uganda)/Riyaz Ismail (Kenya) -Subaru Impreza N14

14.Godfrey Nsereko (Uganda)/Jackson Serwanga (Uganda)-Subaru impreza 2WD

15.Michael Mukula Jr (Uganda)/Edward Kiyingi(UG)-Subaru impreza N12B

16.Jeremy Wahome (Kenya)/Victor Okudi (Kenya)-Ford Fiesta R3

17.McRae Kimathi (Kenya)/Mwagi Kioni (Kenya)-Ford Fiesta R3

18.Hamza Anwar (Kenya)/Adnan Din (Kenya)-Evox

19.Maxine Wahome (Kenya)/Murage Waigwa (Kenya)-Subaru N10

20.Mark Lubega (Uganda)/Daniel Mbabazi (Uganda)-Subaru impreza N10

21.Awadin Imtiaz Din (Burundi)/Alain Rukundo (Burundi)-Subaru impreza N12

22.Samuel Watendwa (Uganda)/Steven Bunya (Uganda)-Toyota FX

23. Henry Maseruka (Uganda)/Tibenda Denis (Uganda)-Toyota Runx

24.Japheth Lugayizi (Uganda)/Ali Nsubuga (Uganda)-Toyota Celica

25.Rashid Makumbi(UG)/Yusuf Babu(UG)-Subaru impreza

26.Aine Sodo(UG)/Derrick lubambula(UG)-Mitsubishi Evo9

27.Jas Mangat (Uganda)/Joseph Kamya (Uganda)-Mitsubishi Evox

28.Oscar Ntambi (Uganda)/Asuman Muhamed (Uganda)-Alteza

29. Junior Kaka (UG)/Siraj kyambade(UG)-Mitsubishi Evox

30.Ibrahim Lubega (Uganda)/Shakira Nabwami (Uganda)-Toyota fx

31.Duncan Mubiru (Uganda)/Musa Nsubuga(UG)-Ford Fiesta proto

32. Mohammed Bwette (Uganda)/Muhammed Kavuma (Uganda)-Evo7

33.John Burrows (Uganda)/Lutalo Junior (Uganda)-Subaru Impreza

34.Samuel Bwette (Uganda)/Urban Mulindwa (Uganda)-Mitsubishi Evo9

35.Omar Mayanja (Uganda)/Hussein Mukuye (Uganda)-Mitsubishi Evox

36.Kepher Walubi (Uganda)/George Semakula (Uganda)-Mitsubishi Evox