Pearl of Africa Rally 2022:

6th – 8th May

*Lugazi (SCOUL) Sugar Estate & Kasaku Tea plantations

The 2022 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa organizing committee has received a major financial boost from KCB Bank Uganda to a tune of Shs 70,000,000.

The dummy cheque was officially handed over to the Federation of Motorsport Uganda (FMU) officials led by the president Dipu Ruparelia at Haandi Restaurant in Kampala city on Thursday, 21st April 2022.

Ruparelia expressed delight upon the return of KCB Bank to the sport after sometime dating as far back the times when he was still an active driver.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya have already registered for the 2022 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

KCBU-FUM Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa press launch at Haandi Restaurant (Credit: John Batanudde)

As a former competitor, I have fond memories of KCB Bank’s involvement in motorsport. We are happy for their return to the sport. There are now more vehicles (crews) have joined the bandwagon. Today, motorsport is a fast growing sport in the country. We are proud to have KCB Bank on board. We have adapted a strong safety theme. The dedicated team at FMU will reward the trust and confidence. Dipu Ruparelia, President Federation of Motorsport Uganda (FMU)

Dipu Rupareila, FMU President (Credit: John Batanudde)

Diana Komukama Ssepembwa, head of marketing and communication at the bank believes that this sponsorship will energize the event.

We are proud to announce a humble Shs 70,000,000 cash contribution towards the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally. We believe it will add more blood and energy to the event. I thank the management of FMU for their effort reorganize the body in Uganda amid the challenges.” Diana Komukama Ssepembwa, head of marketing and communication – KCB Bank Uganda

Diana Komukama Ssepembwa, head of marketing and communication – KCB Bank Uganda (Credit: John Batanudde)

Strict safety measures:

David Mayanja, the clerk of the course gave an update about this rally, the third on the Africa Rally Championship (ARC), emphasizing the concerns for safety since the international body, FIA yellow-carded the event.

David Mayanja, Clerk of the Course (Credit: John Batanudde)

We have a good number of Uganda and foreign crews already registered for this event that will cover a total distance of 513 KM (212 KM of these competitive). There are 9 sections divided into two phases; Saturday (5 sections) and Sunday (4 sections). To emphasize the issue of safety, FIA is sending a safety delegate from Geneva (William Louw). They (FIA) have a keen interest in this event since Uganda is rated as number three with the most enthusiastic rally fans in the world. Several fans viewing points have been identified and will be followed to the dot. Safety is key. David Mayanja, the clerk of the course

Ken Kitariko, Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally Manager (Credit: John Batanudde)

Event manager; Ken Kitariko, flanked by the deputy Albert Opong lauded KCB Bank for the financial package as he also stressed the element of safety for the fans.

KCB Bank has got a long and experienced pedigree with motorsport not only in Uganda, but also in the region. Fans need to remain disciplined throughout the period of the rally. Safety will come first. It will be a fantastic event. The Shake-down is on Friday. Ken Kitariko, Event Manager

Sylvia Nashuha_Marketing Manager Corporate and Business, KCB Bank (Credit: John Batanudde)

KCB Bank joins the main sponsors Shell V-Power who contributed a handsome Shs 250,000,000.

Other partners and sponsors include Fire and Safety Appliances Limited, East African Chain Uganda Limited (offered industrial equipment that may be needed by rally organizers in the safe running of the three-day rally) and Kampala Nile Resort Hotel, Namanve.

Simon Lwanga (general manager of Fire and Safety Applicances) hands over some of the fire fighting equipment to Frank Sserugo (Credit: John Batanudde)

The main rally will be held in Lugazi (SCOUL) sugar estate and Kasaku Tea plantations.

Thus far, thirty-six (36) crews had confirmed their participation by 20th April 2022.

The entries close on 23rd April, 2022.

Yasin Nasser through the dust during a previous event Credit: Aftaab Bhanji

Entries as at 20th April 2022:

1.Abas Mayinja (Uganda)/Frank Serugo (Uganda) -Subaru Impreza

2.Nasser Ratib (Uganda) /Nasser Samia (Uganda)- Toyota fx

3.Davite Giancarlo (Rwanda)/Sylvia Vindevogel (Burundi)-EvoX

4.Leroy Gomes (Zambia)/Urshla Gomez (Zambia)-Ford Fiesta R5

5.Amaanraj Rai (Uganda)/Gurdeep Penesar (Kenya)- Skoda Fabia R5

6.Giesen Jean Jean (Rwanda)/Kevin Mujiji (Rwanda)-Toyota Celica GT4

7.Yassin Nasser (Uganda)/Ali Katumba (Uganda)-subaru impreza Gvb

8.Keran Patel (Kenya) / Khan Tauseef (Kenya)-Ford Fiesta R5

9.Issa Nyanzi (Uganda) /Mathias Kiyagga(UG)-Subaru impreza

10.Mustapha Mukasa (Uganda)/Mildred Kibuuka(UG)-Subaru impreza N12.

11.Andy Musoke (Uganda)/Aaron Nsamba(UG)-Mitsubishi EvoV

12.Dr Ahmed Ashraf (Uganda)/Shameer Yusuf(KEN)- Subaru N14

13.Hassan Alwi Jr (Uganda)/Riyaz Ismail (Kenya) -Subaru Impreza N14

14.Godfrey Nsereko (Uganda)/Jackson Serwanga (Uganda)-Subaru impreza 2WD

15.Michael Mukula Jr (Uganda)/Edward Kiyingi(UG)-Subaru impreza N12B

16.Jeremy Wahome (Kenya)/Victor Okudi (Kenya)-Ford Fiesta R3

17.McRae Kimathi (Kenya)/Mwagi Kioni (Kenya)-Ford Fiesta R3

18.Hamza Anwar (Kenya)/Adnan Din (Kenya)-Evox

19.Maxine Wahome (Kenya)/Murage Waigwa (Kenya)-Subaru N10

20.Mark Lubega (Uganda)/Daniel Mbabazi (Uganda)-Subaru impreza N10

21.Awadin Imtiaz Din (Burundi)/Alain Rukundo (Burundi)-Subaru impreza N12

22.Samuel Watendwa (Uganda)/Steven Bunya (Uganda)-Toyota FX

23. Henry Maseruka (Uganda)/Tibenda Denis (Uganda)-Toyota Runx

24.Japheth Lugayizi (Uganda)/Ali Nsubuga (Uganda)-Toyota Celica

25.Rashid Makumbi(UG)/Yusuf Babu(UG)-Subaru impreza

26.Aine Sodo(UG)/Derrick lubambula(UG)-Mitsubishi Evo9

27.Jas Mangat (Uganda)/Joseph Kamya (Uganda)-Mitsubishi Evox

28.Oscar Ntambi (Uganda)/Asuman Muhamed (Uganda)-Alteza

29. Junior Kaka (UG)/Siraj kyambade(UG)-Mitsubishi Evox

30.Ibrahim Lubega (Uganda)/Shakira Nabwami (Uganda)-Toyota fx

31.Duncan Mubiru (Uganda)/Musa Nsubuga (Uganda)-Ford Fiesta proto

32. Mohammed Bwette (Uganda)/Muhammed Kavuma (Uganda)-Evo7

33.John Burrows (Uganda) /Junior Lutalo (Uganda)-Subaru Impreza

34.Samuel Bwette (Uganda)/Urban Mulindwa (Uganda)-Mitsubishi Evo9

35.Omar Mayanja (Uganda)/Hussein Mukuye (Uganda)-Mitsubishi Evox

36.Kepher Walubi (Uganda)/George Semakula (Uganda)-Mitsubishi Evox