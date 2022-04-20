Uganda and Burkina Faso continued their preparations for the Rugby Africa Sevens tournament with a touch rugby game at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

The Rugby Africa Sevens will be played this weekend, April 23-24, at Kyadondo Rugby Ground.

Photojournalist passionate about sports especially Rugby, Basketball, boxing and the rest is just vibes.

