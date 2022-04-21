Uganda’s decorated Netball star player Peace Proscovia is a big inspiration to many budding female sports personalities.

Proscovia currently plays professional netball at English side Surrey Storm, having previously featured in Australia.

Among the young players who look forward following the foot-steps of Proscovia is Sandra Wasagali, a first year student at Busitema University.

Wasagali was recently named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the 2022 Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games hosted by Busitema University.

Sandra Wasagali (right) recieves her MVP trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Peace Proscovia in possession Credit: Darren Woolley / Netball Superleague

“Peace Proscovia is my role model” she admits. “I have always liked every bit of her game. The aggressiveness, the skill and technique while shooting. I want to be like her” Wasagali adds.

Like Proscovia who also plays Basketball and Handball, Wasagali is also multi-talented as she engages in Volleyball, Chess and Swimming.

As a netballer, she plays various positions as Goal Shooter (G.S), Goal Attacker (G.A) and Goal Keeper (G.K), currently attached to Mbale’s Elgon Doves club.

Sandra Wasagali (right) being tight marked by USIU-Africa defender (Credit: David Isabirye)

Early Days:

Wasagali was born on 8th November 2000 to Peterson Mafuba & Janet Nabifo in Sironko district as the third born in the family of 6.

She had her elementary education at Fairway Primary School, Sironko (P1-P7).

Busitema University Netball team. Sandra Wasagali is on the extreme left (Credit: David Isabirye)

On a bursary scheme, she moved to Yomako S.S, Sironko for S1-S3 classes before completing her O-Level education at Highway S.S, Sironko.

She was admitted at Hamdan Girls in Sironko for A-Level education for HEL/ICT and is now a first year student at Busitema University where she is studying a Bachelors’ Degree in Social Works, Social Administration.

Busitema University netball players celebrate after winning the netball trophy in the 2022 FEAUS Women Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

She now yearns of joining the Uganda Super League and dreams of playing for the She Cranes in the near future.

“I am training hard with the main target to get a club in the Netball Super League. I also wish to play for the Uganda netball national team (She Cranes” she reveals.

The dream lives on for Wasagali and many more promising youngsters.

Detailed profile:

Full Names: Sandra Wasagali

Sandra Wasagali Date of Birth : 8 th November 2000

: 8 November 2000 Parents : Peterson Mafuba & Janet Nabifo

: Peterson Mafuba & Janet Nabifo Place of Birth : Sironko

: Sironko Main Sport : Netball

: Netball Positions: Goal Shooter (G.S), Goal Attacker (G.A) & Goal Keeper (G.K)

Goal Shooter (G.S), Goal Attacker (G.A) & Goal Keeper (G.K) Netball club : Elgon Doves, Mbale

: Elgon Doves, Mbale Other Sports : Volleyball, Chess, Swimming

: Volleyball, Chess, Swimming Education : Fairway Primary School, Sironko (P1-P7), Yomako S.S, Sironko (S1-S3), Highway S.S, Sironko (S.4), Hamdan Girls, Sironko (A-Level), Busitema University (1 st Year Student, Social Works, Social Administration)

: Fairway Primary School, Sironko (P1-P7), Yomako S.S, Sironko (S1-S3), Highway S.S, Sironko (S.4), Hamdan Girls, Sironko (A-Level), Busitema University (1 Year Student, Social Works, Social Administration) Role Model: Peace Proscovia Drajole Agondua (Surrey Storm Netball Club & Uganda She Cranes)