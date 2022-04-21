Masego Moalosi of Botswana challenged by Camara Adama of Ivory Coast during the 2019 Rugby Africa Mens 7s match between Nigeria and Kenya at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan on the 08 November 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Credit: Rugby Afrique/APO Group

This is the Botswana Vultures squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala City, Uganda.

Botswana Squad for Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2022:

  • Players: Ishmael Pelaelo, Junior Matlhare, Kagiso Molefhi, Katlego Letlotse, Kitso Matija, Koketso Galetshetse, Motlhalifi Seloma, Mpho Ramorweenyane, Roberto Phobe, Kabelo Sebabi, Tafadzwa Ncube, Thabang Diphera.
  • Coach: Kabo Batsile
  • Team Manager: Shaun Lees

Botswana finished the previous event in 2019 at the bottom of the rankings sheet in fourteenth place. Their campaign this year will begin with a round one fixture against Madagascar on Friday morning.

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

