This is the Botswana Vultures squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala City, Uganda.

Botswana Squad for Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2022:

Ishmael Pelaelo, Junior Matlhare, Kagiso Molefhi, Katlego Letlotse, Kitso Matija, Koketso Galetshetse, Motlhalifi Seloma, Mpho Ramorweenyane, Roberto Phobe, Kabelo Sebabi, Tafadzwa Ncube, Thabang Diphera. Coach: Kabo Batsile

Kabo Batsile Team Manager: Shaun Lees

Botswana finished the previous event in 2019 at the bottom of the rankings sheet in fourteenth place. Their campaign this year will begin with a round one fixture against Madagascar on Friday morning.