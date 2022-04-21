Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) Programme:

UNF Season Awards: 26th April 2022

East Africa Club Championships: 18 th – 15 th May 2022

18 – 15 May 2022 Regional Tours: 16 th May – Till end of the month

16 May – Till end of the month Fundraising Dinner: 24 th June 2022 (Serena Hotel Kampala)

24 June 2022 (Serena Hotel Kampala) Commonwealth Games: 28 th July – 8 th August 2022 (Birmingham, United Kingdom)

July – 8 August 2022 (Birmingham, United Kingdom) World Cup Qualifiers: 22nd – 27th August 2022 (South Africa)

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) is on a mission possible to seek over Shs 280,000,000 for their upcoming international tournaments for the national team, She Cranes.

UNF Executive alongside the Board of Trustees made the revelation during a press conference held at Serena Hotel Kampala on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

A detailed catalogue of activities that await the federation was outlined by Hon. Sarah Breeze Babirye Kityo during the briefing.

“We need over 280,000,000 for preparations. We shall not wait for Government support. We need to start on our own and the Government help will find us along the way” Hon. Kityo revealed.

Hon. Sarah Breeze Babirye Kityo, president of Uganda Netball Federation (Credit: UNF)

To start with, the Uganda Netball Federation season awards will be held on the 26th April 2022 at Imperial Royal Hotel, Kampala.

Uganda will host the East Africa Club Championships between 18th to 15th May 2022 in Kampala (Kamwokya).

The national team will then be engaged in regional tours effective 16th May 2022 in Western, Eastern, North, West Nile and Central.

There will be mega fundraising dinner on 24th June 2022 at Serena Hotel Kampala where His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to attend as the chief guest.

The team will then travel for the Commonwealth Games (28th July to 8th August 2022) in Birmingham city, United Kingdom.

After the Commonwealth Games, attention will be switched to the World Cup qualifiers between 22nd to 27th August 2022 in South Africa.

The chairperson for the board of trustees Margret Nantongo Zziwa, Godfrey Ssemugooma (Board of Trustees Member), Fred Mugerwa Tabale (She Cranes head coach) and others also made key presentations.

UNF Executive members and Trustees pose for a group photo (Credit: UNF)

Margret Nantongo Zziwa, Uganda Netball Federation Board of Trustees chairperson (Credit: UNF)