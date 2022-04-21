URA Football Club has confirmed the addition of two new members to their technical team as the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League season comes to a climax.

The Tax Collectors last week dismissed four technical personnel including goalkeeping coach Stephen Billy Kiggundu, assistant coach Simeone Masaba, first assistant coach Robert Mukasa and team trainer Edward ‘Biano’ Saali.

Simeon Masaba on club duties during a URA training session

“Following the dismissal of four members of our technical team last week, URA FC can confirm the appointment of two new technical staff.”

The new arrivals include former Proline FC and Soltilo Bright Stars coach Baker Mbowa who will now work as assistant to Sam Timbe.

Former Soltilo Bright Stars’ head coach Baker Mbowa celebrates (Credit: John Batanudde)

The other new arrival is former SC Villa goalkeeping coach Mubarak Kiberu who replaces Kiggundu.

Mubarak Kiberu on duty during a training session at SC Villa.

With five games to the end of the season, URA FC is 4th on the table with 43 points.