Wednesday Results

Vipers 2-0 Gaddafi

BUL FC 1-1 KCCA

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Vipers will be crowned league champions if they pick maximum points in their next game.

This is after they beat Gaddafi 2-0 at Kitende and KCCA dropped points at BUL in a 1-1 draw.

Ceaser Manzoki scored brace for the four-time league winners who moved to 61 points.

The win meant opening a 14-point gap at the summit despite a late Davis Kasirye equaliser to deny BUL FC maximum points and cancel out Ibrahim Nsimbe’s goal.

Vipers will host Express FC in their next game while Tooro United will be hosts to KCCA then.

At Kavumba, Wakiso Giants lost 1-0 to Soltilo Bright Stars through an own goal from Joshua Lubwama.

The visitors thought they had levelled matters through Frank Ssebuufu but referee Hakim Mulindwa raised his flag for offside although on replays, the player appeared to be onside.

It was the fourth goal Mulindwa, who recently served a suspension had wrongly disallowed after denying KCCA at URA twice and then Express FC against Tooro United.

Match day 26 will continue on Friday when Express FC host Onduparaka and the Police take on URA at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.