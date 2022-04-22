Catchball is a special sport that was created exclusively for women.

This game is interesting as it combines skills of three different sports; Netball, Volleyball and Handball.

A person with a rich background of one of those games mentioned can easily adopt in this game.

The game according to the International Catchball Federation can be played both indoors or in an open space on a court divided by a net, with two teams of six players a side.

How it is played:

The ball is put in play with a serve, thrown over the net to the opponents.

A maximum of three players can handle the ball before it must be thrown over the net.

If the ball is fumbled or hits the ground a point is awarded to the other team. The team winning a rally scores a point, regardless of which team served.

Teams can also attempt to block the ball as it crosses the net. A block does not count as one of the three ball contacts.

Catchball is a terrific activity for women to connect with other women and also get some exercise and keep in shape. It is a very simple game to learn and play.

Catchball in Uganda:

In Uganda the sport is governed by the Uganda Catchball Federation (UCF).

Uganda Catchball Federation is the official sports body that was formed in 2019 to promote, regulate and develop Catchball sports activities in Uganda.

Currently UCF is affiliated to the International Catchball Federation (ICF), Africa Catchball Federation (ACF) and the East and Central African Catchball Federation (EACCF) and the headquarters are in Uganda.

UCF is planning to participate in the university games (May) and Corporate (July) as well as international tournaments slated for June, September and December 2022 in Kenya, Mexico and Canada.

Catchball is meant for all age groups provided you are fit and share the same goals, objectives, mission and vision of the federation.

Uganda Catchball Federation is to train members to professionals from the age of 10-70 years.

The categories shall be divided into four main age group competition;

Junior’s categories (below 18 years), semi seniors (18-24 years), seniors (25-40years) and most seniors.

History:

Catchball is a sport that was invented in 1895 at Sophie Newcomb College part of Tulane University in Israel.

It is now one of the most popular sports in Israel, USA, UK, Romania, Cyprus, Argentina, Bosnia, Ukraine, Mexico, Netherlands, Greece, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, New Zealand, Spain, Turkey, Canada, Dominican Republic, India, Nepal, Bangladesh.

In Africa, Catchball is played in Uganda,Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria, Benin, Botswana, Liberia, Zambia, Burundi, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Rwanda have adopted the sport.