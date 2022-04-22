The bold journey of aspiring to walk, drive or sprint to the summit entails deliberate efforts of diligence, commitment as well as focus.

It is one such a journey that one ought to undertake with a lion’s heart characterized by zeal, determination, passion and enthusiasm.

Table Tennis player Benjamin Achuma, currently the country’s seed two testifies to have undertaken a similar journey.

From a no-body, Achuma is now rated number two and would aspire to conquer the East and Central African region and on the entire continent.

Benjamin Achuma smiles as he holds a Table Tennis Racket (Credit: David Isabirye)

“I had a humble beginning as a Table Tennis player right from primary school at Nakasero. It is through hard work by continuous training that I have managed to work my way now as a seed two. I aspire to be number one in Uganda, in the region and on the continent” Achuma confesses.

He is among the players preparing on team Uganda for the 2022 East African Table Tennis Championship slated to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Achuma was born on 24th April 2001 to Richard Abura and Josephine Abura at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala city.

He studied at Nakasero Primary School (P1-P7), a place where he commenced his Table Tennis journey on a bursary scheme.

He was then admitted at Our Lady of Africa for Senior one before he left for Kakungulu Memorial, Kibuli for S2-S4 classes.

At Advanced Level, he studied at Seeta High School, Green Campus and he is currently at Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Nakawa as a first year student for Bachelor of Procurement & Logistics Management.

His Table Tennis debut came in Primary three at Nakasero Primary School.

Benjamin Achuma playing against the T.T Robot during training (Credit: David Isabirye)

Chinese top player and the world’s number one Ma Long is one player that Achuma loves to the brim (Credit: China Daily)

Achuma yearns to follow the path of former Uganda seed one Ronald Nyaika as well Chinese multi-decorated ace Ma – Long.

“Ronald Nyaika, my head coach at the national team inspired me. I always wanted to be like him and he has been my role model throughout. Internationally, I am a big fan of Chinese great player Ma-Long” Achuma adds.

Like most Table Tennis players, Achuma’s best stroke is the forehand and prefers an offensive game.

A well prepared dish of rice, meat accompanied by a mirinda Apple Juice makes his life tick.

Uganda’s Table Tennis seed two Benjamin Achuma (Credit: David Isabirye)

Detailed Profile: